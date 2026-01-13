.

Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty Launching Spring Solo Tour

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 13, 2026 3:53 PM EST
Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty Launching Spring Solo Tour

(BHM) Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing, Ghost of Vroom) returns to the road for a nationwide solo tour this spring where he will be accompanied by Andrew "Scrap" Livingston (Ghost of Vroom).

Each special performance will showcase songs from Doughty's extensive catalog, including solo releases, Ghost of Vroom, and the recently reunited Soul Coughing. Presale tickets are available tomorrow Wednesday, January 14th at 10 AM local time with the code "DOUGHTY2026". All tickets are on sale this Friday, January 16th.

Doughty's solo run follows Soul Coughing's extremely popular reunion tours, in which the four original members of the band - Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) - once again performed songs from across their unique and influential catalog, spanning 1994's genre-defining debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996's Irresistible Bliss, and 1998's third and final studio album, El Oso.

MARCH
24 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
28 - Chicago, IL - Garcia's
30 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop
31 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

APRIL
2 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box
3 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
4 - Montgomery, NY - City Winery
6 - Amherst, MA - The Drake
7 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center
9 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
10 - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre
11 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
12 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

MAY
5 - Austin, TX - 3TEN
6 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
8 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium
10 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall
12 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
13 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
16 - Denver, CO - Holiday Theater

Related Stories
Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty Launching Spring Solo Tour

Soul Coughing Extend Reunion Tour With New U.S. Dates

Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour

Soul Coughing To Livestream First Hometown Performance In Over 25 Years

Soul Coughing's on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance Goes Online

News > Soul Coughing

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Latest News

Ministry Announce Final Album And Farewell Tour

Save Ferris Playing 'It Means Everything' In Full For 30th Anniversary

Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'Let Love In' 20th Anniversary Edition

The Revivalists Stream 'Get It Honest' Album And 'Lost and Found' Video

Sister Hazel Share Archival Live Recording Ahead Of Hazelnut Isle's 20th Anniversary

Swans Announce 'Newly Sentient Being' Collection

Eels Share Two Songs From Forthcoming 'Cookie Happened' Album

Watch Bayside's 'Battle Scars' Visualizer

Watch The Commoners' 'Runnin' Blind' Video

Singled Out: Love Like Enemies' Overgrowth/Competition

Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Dead At 59 After Cancer Fight

Meshuggah Release Remastered Anniversary Editions of 'Destroy Erase Improve' and 'Catch Thirtythree'