Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty Launching Spring Solo Tour

(BHM) Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing, Ghost of Vroom) returns to the road for a nationwide solo tour this spring where he will be accompanied by Andrew "Scrap" Livingston (Ghost of Vroom).
Each special performance will showcase songs from Doughty's extensive catalog, including solo releases, Ghost of Vroom, and the recently reunited Soul Coughing. Presale tickets are available tomorrow Wednesday, January 14th at 10 AM local time with the code "DOUGHTY2026". All tickets are on sale this Friday, January 16th.
Doughty's solo run follows Soul Coughing's extremely popular reunion tours, in which the four original members of the band - Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) - once again performed songs from across their unique and influential catalog, spanning 1994's genre-defining debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996's Irresistible Bliss, and 1998's third and final studio album, El Oso.
MARCH
24 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery
26 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
28 - Chicago, IL - Garcia's
30 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop
31 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
APRIL
2 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box
3 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
4 - Montgomery, NY - City Winery
6 - Amherst, MA - The Drake
7 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center
9 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
10 - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre
11 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
12 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
MAY
5 - Austin, TX - 3TEN
6 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
8 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium
10 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall
12 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
13 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
16 - Denver, CO - Holiday Theater
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