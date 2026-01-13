Tedeschi Trucks Band Leads Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup

(IVPR) From first-time performers to five-decade veterans, ask anybody on the Telluride Bluegrass Festival lineup what they're looking forward to in the new year, and taking the stage in Telluride, Colorado's Town Park is up towards the top of every list.

Today, Telluride Bluegrass promoters Planet Bluegrass shared the lineup for 2026's Telluride Bluegrass Festival, with returning festivarian-favorites, exciting Telluride debuts, and all-time greats taking the stage over the long weekend of June 18-21, 2026.

Topping the list of today's announcement are three acts very familiar with Telluride Bluegrass Festival: the dynamic, power-couple-led Tedeschi Trucks Band, Telluride Troubadour Contest finalist turned international folk-music mainstay, Gregory Alan Isakov, and dynamite roots rock duo Larkin Poe, who first debuted at Telluride back when they were called the Lovell Sisters. While names like Shakey Graves and Flatland Cavalry will be sure to pique the interest of any music fan, string bands dominate the rest of the lineup, harkening back to the original spirit of Telluride Bluegrass, with Greensky Bluegrass, Punch Brothers, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Hull, and more joining hot up-and-comers AJ Lee & Blue Summit and East Nash Grass. Watchhouse is set to perform a special duo set-another power couple on display-and Peter Rowan is bringing his Walls of Time Band to the Telluride main stage. Speaking of duos, for those who haven't yet caught the fiddle magic of Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland, Telluride Bluegrass 2026 will be your chance.

If your decision hasn't been made already, now is the time to call up your festivarian friends, share the news, and get your travel plans together for another gathering of like-minded music fans celebrating the Summer solstice in the San Juan mountains. "This year's lineup is the greatest gathering of instrumental wizardry we've seen," says Planet Bluegrass's Craig Ferguson. "With the emphasis on gathering! Telluride Bluegrass is all about what happens when musicians, fans, and friends gather together in this special place."

Related Stories

Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed

Tribute To Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell Leads Telluride Bluegrass Fest Lineup

Taylor Rae Recruits Sierra Hull For 'Telluride'

Telluride Bluegrass Lineup Expands

News > Telluride