The Gems Unleash 'Firebird' From Forthcoming 'Year Of The Snake'

(Napalm Records) Swedish hard rock sensation The Gems storm towards their sophomore album with another single! Following their celebrated debut album, Phoenix, the trio honors the mythical creature again with "Firebird".

Heralding the upcoming Year Of The Snake (out March 13, 2026 via Napalm Records), mighty "Firebird" expands on the Swedish band's unmistakable energy and charisma. Long gone from their previous band, Thundermother, THE GEMS show they're the future of rock'n'roll.

The Gems on "Firebird": "The tale of the firebird is one of greed. Always wanting more and not appreciating what you have. In many ways, we see the state of the world as very much infected by this virus. This is our way of channeling that frustration into something uplifting yet thoughtful. Musically, we're going back to our roots, giving you a hard-hitting classic rock tune."

They said of the album, "Year Of The Snake is about facing previous hardships in your life, letting go and moving forward to a brighter chapter. It's packed with strong and empowering themes, just like a snake shedding its skin and now standing strong in its own power!

"Year Of The Snake is a homage to our fans at our live shows. We wrote the songs envisioning an excited festival crowd; from our loyal diamonds in the front row, knowing all lyrics by heart - to the crazy headbangers in the back. The album is packed with Van Halen and Europe-inspired hard-hitting grooves and riffs that will take you back to the 80s. Yet, the production is modern and fresh. In an increasingly artificial world, we want to stay true to our roots - solid musicianship and songwriting from the heart. Our aim is to always create a great sounding album with the live show in mind. The future is live and heavy glam rock is here to stay!"

Shaping the genre with 14 new tracks, The Gems are all about the energy. "The time to change is now!," proclaims opener "Walls", before the hard hitting and empowering title track offers the showstopping trifecta of frontwoman Guernica Mancini's powerful vocals, guitarist Mona Lindgren's heavy riffs and the heartbeat of the band; Emlee Johansson's steady drumming. Demonstrating just how much the future is really theirs to take, "Gravity" adds Tommy Johansson's (Majestica, Ex-Sabaton) powerful voice to an 80's inspired sound, taking Year Of The Snake up another level. "Diamond In The Rough" is an understatement compared to the blues-y strength this song possesses, while previously released "Live And Let Go" with its catchy rhythm is undeniable radio hit material - a style this band wields extraordinarily well. "Clout Chaser" and "Hot Bait" come in uplifting, before THE GEMS delve into "Forgive And Forget", a ballad in which Guernica's voice comes across especially strong. "Go Along To Get Along" again illustrates the Swedish fireballs breaking the chains of their past and emerging stronger from it - as proven by speedy "Math Ain't Mathing", mighty "Firebird", and "Stars" with its virtuoso guitar solo. Year Of The Snake is wrapped up by the catchy "Buckle Up" and "Happy Water" - with energetic grooves that end this album on a high note!

In less than three years of existence as a band, The Gems have managed to shape modern rock like few other bands. Year Of The Snake is an impressive follow-up to their debut, filled to the brim with catchy anthems and groovy hits. This Swedish trio is on its way to the well-deserved top. Female, fiery, unforgettable: The future of rock is now!

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