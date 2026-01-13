WXPN Remembers Bob Weir and Rebroadcasting Classic Interview

(MPG) On Saturday, January 10, it was announced that Bob Weir, guitarist, songwriter, singer, and co-founder of the Grateful Dead, passed away. His family shared the news in a statement on his website. Bobby's songs, and the music of the Dead and the many solo projects from its members, have long been part of WXPN's musical DNA.

On Sunday, WXPN paid tribute to Weir across their airwaves, beginning on their Sleepy Hollow program with Keith Kelleher, followed by Dave's World with David Dye, and then a five-hour tribute hosted by Jim McGuinn and Bruce Warren. Throughout the week, they will continue to celebrate the life and music of Bob Weir, including a rebroadcast of Weir's 2016 interview on World Cafe today, January 13. Listeners can hear that session on-demand now, or tune in tomorrow from 2:00-4:00 pm ET via WXPN.

Stream / embed Bob Weir's 2016 interview with David Dye on World Cafe

Weir visited World Cafe several times over the years, most recently in his 2016 conversation with David Dye about his album Blue Mountain. Inspired by his teenage years working on a Wyoming ranch, the album drew upon the cowboy songs and campfire stories that stayed with him for decades. The session includes performances of the album's title track, "Lay My Lily Down" and "Gonesville" that were recorded during shows at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, PA on October 12, 2016 and The Capitol Theater in Port Chester, NY on October 16, 2016. All three songs were co-written by Josh Ritter and Josh Kaufman.

"Bob Weir's passing is a big loss for our XPN family," explains Acting Program Director / Host Jim McGuinn. "The Grateful Dead have been a cornerstone for the station, and generations of XPN listeners have long loved the band. Bob always seemed like the cheerleader, the kid brother, happy to be 'playing in the band.' For me, I loved how the further you got into the Dead, the more you picked up on the interplay between all the members - when Jerry took a lead, or Bob charged into a Dylan cover, when Phil or the drummers stepped into the light. A big loss for music and for the millions of fans who love the Dead - and for XPN and our listeners."

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