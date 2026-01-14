Babylon A.D. Streaming 'Power Of Music'

(MDPR) Hard rock veterans Babylon A.D. have dropped their new single "Power Of Music", taken from the band's sixth studio album When The World Stops , released September 3rd, 2025 through Kivel Records and Apocalypse Records .
Written by vocalist/songwriter Derek Davis , the single serves as a tribute to the artists and genres that shaped him coming up - from the soul of Motown and early blues pioneers to the classic rock and arena bands that defined his generation. Musically, the track hits the gas with a high-energy melodic punch that sits comfortably alongside the band's established hard rock grit.
The accompanying music video intercuts live shots of the band with archival performance footage from influential artists across decades, underscoring the song's message and title.
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