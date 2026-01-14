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Big Big Train Reveal 'Woodcut' Final Preview With 'Counting Stars' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 14, 2026 1:35 PM EST
Big Big Train Reveal 'Woodcut' Final Preview With 'Counting Stars' Video

(RAM) Big Big Train, the award-winning, progressive rock band, will issue their 16th studio album via InsideOutMusic on February 6th, 2026. 'Woodcut' is a landmark release for the group, whose line-up draws together members from England, Scotland, Italy, the USA, Sweden and Norway, in that it marks their first ever full-length conceptual piece - quite a statement given the musical depth and storytelling qualities of a band formed in Bournemouth way back in 1990. 'Woodcut' is a continuous narrative exploring creativity, sacrifice and the thin line between inspiration and madness and featuring a character called The Artist.

Today, they release "Counting Stars," the third and final single from the album, a track co-written by lead vocalist - and 'Woodcut' producer - Alberto Bravin and bassist Gregory Spawton.

Gregory Spawton comments: "'Counting Stars' finds The Artist in a reflective mood as he seeks to find solace in the natural world. He remembers a scene from his childhood when he stood on top of a hill at dusk and watched the stars sparkling into life. This experience gave him a sense of wonder at how vast and magnificent everything is. As night falls, he heads out into the countryside to count the stars once more."

Spawton continues: "We're hugely proud of 'Counting Stars'. Alberto's vocal performance is spellbinding, while our guitarist Rikard Sjoblom delivers an outstanding guitar solo. The song also features a brief lead vocal cameo, which may surprise listeners as well!"

Watch the video for "Counting Stars," once again created by Crystal Spotlight, below:

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Big Big Train Reveal 'Woodcut' Final Preview With 'Counting Stars' Video

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