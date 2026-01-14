Chase Atlantic: Lost In Heaven Trailer Released

(Scoop) CHASE ATLANTIC: LOST IN HEAVEN as the Australian pop, rock, and R&B-fusing trio, unveils the official trailer from their debut feature-length concert film, which will be In cinemas beginning Wednesday, February 18, for a limited time only.
CHASE ATLANTIC: LOST IN HEAVEN captures one of Chase Atlantic's most legendary performances: the electrifying live show from the final night of their LOST IN HEAVEN European Tour at London's iconic O2 Arena.
The film showcases the band's massive global appeal and perfection of their craft. It features career-defining performances of fan favorites including "Friends" and "Swim," alongside tracks from their most recent album, LOST IN HEAVEN (HIGH AS HELL).
Displaying the band's signature sound and innovative vision, including the commitment they invested in seamlessly crafting new songs like "Facedown" and "Remind Me," the concert film is an essential document of the past, present, and future of Chase Atlantic's music.
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