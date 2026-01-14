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Crooked Fingers Get 'Haunted' With Sharon Van Etten

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 14, 2026 2:39 PM EST
Crooked Fingers Get 'Haunted' With Sharon Van Etten

(PMPR) With Swet Deth, the February 27, 2026 return of Crooked Fingers, on the horizon, the Eric Bachman-led project kicks off their year by sharing their latest single, "Haunted", featuring Sharon Van Etten. The track is accompanied by a new video, shot by Bachmann and Joe Centeno and edited by Daniel Murphy, which finds the Crooked Fingers frontman alone and decidedly not alone, as haunted by the phantasmagory of his surroundings as he is by the power of Van Etten's voice.

"Haunted" is a duet about the death of a relationship, rendered in excruciating detail by Bachmann's self-excoriating pen. While composing the song, the voice Bachmann heard singing with his was Van Etten's, making her turn here the realisation of one of Bachmann's earliest dreams about the shape Swet Deth was to take.

Speaking on "Haunted", Sharon Van Etten said: "This summer after returning from tour, I was ready to take a breath and focus on family - but then an email appeared in my inbox from legendary Eric Bachmann of Archers of Loaf, Crooked Fingers. Taking a breath I clicked on it and when I heard the song I knew I needed to make time for it. He commiserated with the work / life balance and was patient as I tried to find my voice in his song. Recording remotely is a blessing and a curse. I can work in my own time in my own space, but it takes a certain magic to sing with someone and being in the room is preferred to meet eye to eye... however, I closed my eyes and did take after take and sent him a few ideas, and I let him roll with whatever he preferred - and he made something quite special. I hope you all enjoy it. I am honoured to play a part in this release."

"Haunted" is a sonic left turn for Crooked Fingers - a tragedy, yes, but a decidedly danceable one, an electronic arrangement nestled in the middle of an album full of full-band rock songs and acoustic ballads. If those tracks expanded Bachmann's sound to the point that Swet Deth could be called a Crooked Fingers record, "Haunted" does something even more bold, its shock of icy, cool tones expanding the idea of what a Crooked Fingers song can be.

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