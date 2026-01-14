Dropkick Murphys And Haywire Announce Split LP 'New England Forever'

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys have announced they'll release a 12" vinyl split LP with recent tourmates Haywire titled New England Forever. The Boston-based bands--who got to know each other while touring Europe together last fall--each recorded three original songs as well as a cover version of one of each other's songs for the 8-song LP. Haywire recorded Dropkick Murphys' "The Boys Are Back" and Dropkick Murphys recorded Haywire's "Always By My Side."
New England Forever will be available exclusively at shows during Dropkick Murphys' February 9 - March 17 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour with The Aggrolites and Haywire supporting on most dates.
The U.S. trek culminates March 13, 14, 15 and 17 in Boston with Dropkick Murphys' annual run of hometown dates during St. Patrick's Day week, which brings together DKM fans from around the globe.
The track listing for New England Forever is as follows:
Side A (Dropkick Murphys):
1. Citizen I.C.E. (feat. Haywire)
2. Only The Strong
3. Solidarity
4. Always By My Side (Haywire song)
Side B (Haywire):
1. New England Forever (feat. Dropkick Murphys)
2. Hang Up The Telephone
3. The Henchmen
4. The Boys Are Back (Dropkick Murphys song)
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