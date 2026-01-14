Hail The Sun Announce Spring 2026 Tour With Special Guests Foxy Shazam

(Clarion Call Media) Hail The Sun are excited to announce its spring 2026 headline tour of North America. Touring in support of its acclaimed new album, cut. turn. fade. back. Support on all dates will be provided by Foxy Shazam with Lady Radiator, Makari, Mella and Resilia in select markets.

the run will kick off on Thursday, April 2 in San Diego, CA and span the entire month of April and the first week of May, culminating in an appearance at The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, CA on Thursday, May 7.



Produced & engineered by Pete Adams and GRAMMY Award Winner Johnny Kosich of Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar), and mixed & mastered by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Coheed and Cambria), cut. turn. fade. back. truly finds Hail The Sun going the distance, encompassing the complete cycle of life with its four monosyllabic words. An album touching on topics such as military atrocities, humanitarian crises, addiction, lost love and death, the 11 songs presented here capture the cyclical nature of all those things, as well as life itself in general.

Anybody familiar with Hail The Sun will know there's always a great deal of meaning beneath the surface. Theirs are songs that probe the very nature of existence, that strive to find the answers to the fundamental questions that being human raises, and that don't flinch away from any form of self-reflection whatsoever. That's been the case since the band-lead vocalist Donovan Melero, guitarists Shane Gann and Aric Garcia, bassist John Stirrat and drummer Allen Casillas-formed in Chico, CA in 2009, but which is especially the case on cut. turn. fade. back., their seventh full-length.

From the moment the post-hardcore lilt of "The Drooling Class" kicks this record off until the passionate intensity of "War Crimes" brings it to an end in a cacophony that emulates the violent conflicts that inspired it, cut. turn. fade. back. becomes part of the band's own cycle-re-establishing who they are while simultaneously (but subtly) reshaping their identity. Just listen to the spiteful, coruscating energy of "There's No Place In Heaven For Fakes", the shapeshifting, surround-sound production of "Insensitive Tempo" and "Blight", and the almost constant crescendo of "I Can Tell By The Scars" and it's clear that Hail The Sun are as intentional and fervent about their art as they ever have been.

"It doesn't matter if people take away the intended message from these songs," says Melero, "and I'm certainly not going to police it, but we do, as always, want to encourage critical thinking. Fifteen years in, I love that we've been allowed to have this growing fan base to speak to. I feel very grateful and fortunate, and I hope that it keeps carrying us forward and continues to be the thing that we can sustain life from."

Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances in 2026. Dates below with more to be announced soon.

APRIL

02 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *~#

03 - Fresno, CA - Tioga Sequoia Brewery *~#

04 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *~#

05 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater *~#

07 - Austin, TX - Emo's *~#

08 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock *~#

09 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *~#

10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *~#

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *~#

13 - Jacksonville, FL - Five *~#

14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum *~#

16 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club *~#

17 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall *~#

18 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall *~#

19 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works *~+

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *~+

22 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron *~+

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation *~+

24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall *~+

25 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *~+

26 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot *~+

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *^+

29 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *^+

MAY

01 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *^+

02 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *^+

03 - Reno, NV - The Alpine *^+

04 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone *^+

06 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *^+

07 - Bakersfield, CA - The Nile Theater *^+

* - w/ Foxy Shazam

^ - w/ Lady Radiator

~ - w/ Makari

# - w/ Mella

+ - w/ Resilia

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