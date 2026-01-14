Humankind Unleash 'Desire To Die' Video

(C Squared Music) Modern metalcore band Humankind return with their most vulnerable and confronting release to date. Their new video single "Desire To Die" is out now through ROAR - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music, and dives deep into the emotional spaces many struggle to talk about: exhaustion, resignation, and the quiet moments where simply letting go can feel easier than continuing to fight.

Following their recent releases, Humankind push their sound and message further into raw, unfiltered territory. "Desire To Die" balances crushing heaviness with fragile atmosphere, creating a song that feels both overwhelming and painfully intimate. The accompanying video features a performance-driven setup, highlighting the band's dynamic presence and reinforcing the intensity of the song through a direct visual approach.

The band comments: "Desire to Die is a hymn for everyone who has had to endure unimaginable struggles, disappointments, and failures. At times, our lives feel like a vast ocean in which we fight just to stay afloat. The urge to stop resisting and simply go with the flow can become so strong that we might come to terms with the risk of drowning, a feeling rarely spoken about in our society. Desire to Die aims to break the silence and raise awareness of the fact that, for some, drowning can sometimes feel more acceptable than facing wave after wave after wave. We see it as a starting point from which we can begin to destigmatise this topic, in the hope that speaking about it will help us heal and overcome dark times together."

Musically, the track captures Humankind at their most intense and honest. Dense guitars, haunting melodies, and an ever-present sense of pressure mirror the emotional weight of the lyrics, making "Desire To Die" less a song for easy consumption and more an invitation to listen, reflect, and feel.

With this release, Humankind continue to establish themselves as a band unafraid to confront uncomfortable truths. "Desire To Die" is not about glorifying despair, but about giving a voice to thoughts that often remain hidden, and opening a conversation that many desperately need.

Related Stories

Humankind Deliver New Song 'Black Sands'

News > Humankind