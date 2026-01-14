Ice Spice's 'Big Guy' Becomes Viral Dance Trend

(ICLG) Four-time GRAMMY nominee, Bronx phenom, and Princess of New York Ice Spice is staging a pop culture takeover as her deliriously catchy hit "Big Guy" fuels a massive TikTok dance trend and explodes onto multiple viral charts. Lovingly created by Ice for The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants, the song has so far earned over 4.1 billion views across 4.9 million TikTok creates, climbing to #2 on TikTok's Trending Songs chart. "Big Guy" has also nabbed the #1 spot on YouTube's Daily Top Videos, YouTube Shorts' Weekly Top Songs, and Snapchat's Sounds Chart - amassing 13 million global streams per week.

"Big Guy" arrived ahead of the Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies theatrical release and came with a video that dropped Ice into SpongeBob's undersea world (she also makes her voice-acting debut in the film, portraying a character whose look is inspired by her own iconic style). That playful spirit carries over to the TikTok trend created by Louis Da Silva, which initially featured a single person flexing to the infectious lyrics, "SpongeBob, big guy, pants okay," before evolving into a popular two-person spin-off where a second participant hides behind the main subject, extending their arms to create the illusion of exaggerated biceps. Mario Lopez and his son recently did the dance together, and Ice herself made headlines by joining in on the fun.

Ice's multi-faceted ascension follows a year of steady building and a string of scintillating singles - the most recent of which, "Thootie" featuring Dominican star Tokischa, picked up love from Rolling Stone ("catchy rap from Ice Spice over a dembow flow just makes sense") and Song of the Week status from The New York Times' Popcast. In the latter, critic Jon Caramanica praised Ice's "minimalist swagger" and also shouted out "Big Guy" as kicking off a new, dominant Ice Spice era. Before that came solo single "Baddie Baddie," accompanied by a fashion-forward visual that included some of Ice's standout moments from last year's Paris Fashion Week.

In 2025, Ice also teamed up with KATSEYE for the raucous "Gnarly (Ice Spice Remix)" and dropped "GYATT" with Latto, building on the release of her explosive Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe). Ice's wildly anticipated 2024 official debut album Y2K!, was originally released to rave reviews and came stacked with hits including the Sean Paul-sampling "Gimmie A Light" and hater-dismissing "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)," which became her highest solo charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 (#37). The album was also hailed by Pitchfork for featuring "some of her most dynamic and abrasive bars to date" and sounding "like nothing her peers could make."

"Big Guy" is only Ice's latest foray into the film world. Having contributed "Barbie World" to the GRAMMY-winning Barbie The Album, and making her cinematic acting debut last year in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, Ice enters 2026 as a dynamic force in entertainment. Watch closely as she continues her undeniable climb.

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