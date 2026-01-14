New Found Glory Stream New Song 'Beer And Blood Stains'

(Big Picture Media) With one month to go until the release of their new record Listen Up!, New Found Glory is excited to give fans another taste with their new single "Beer and Blood Stains".

"This is the heaviest song on the record but it almost sounds like a party. At least that was the goal," shares guitarist Chad Gilbert. "It's about an old venue we used to play when we first started. We'd play there pretty much every weekend. It was a lot of hardcore bands. Looking back now it was a dangerous place...so many fights and craziness - illegal things that wouldn't fly now. This song is about how much fun we had, but not realizing how close to the edge we were."

Listen Up! is set to be released on February 20th, 2026 via Pure Noise Records. The band's first full-length in nearly 6 years, Listen Up! is a collection of songs about resilience and hope through hard times.

New Found Glory recently announced that they'd be joining Yellowcard on The Up Up Down Down Tour, along with special guests Plain White T's. The 24-city tour kicks off May 6th in Atlanta, with stops to follow in Chicago, Denver, Nashville, New York, and more before wrapping up on June 17th in Boston.

Prior to the tour, fans in Indonesia can catch the band on May 3rd at Hammersonic 2026. They'll also be performing at this year's Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, taking place in Columbus from May 14th-17th.

Upcoming Tour Dates

5/3 - Kota Jakarta Utara, IDN - Hammersonic 2026 **

5/6- Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

5/8 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/13 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

5/16 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed Outdoors

5/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

5/19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival **

5/20 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD *

5/21 - Sandy, UT - The Plaza at America First Field

5/23 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

5/24 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

5/25 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

5/27 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

5/28 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Center

5/30 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

5/31 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds

6/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

6/4 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

6/5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/6 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

6/8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

6/9 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/11 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

6/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6/15 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

6/17 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

** - Indicates Festival Date

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