Stevie Nicks' 'Rock a Little' Getting Special Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Reissue

(Scoop) Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), the renowned leader in high-fidelity audio reissues, is proud to unveil the 40th Anniversary 180g 45RPM 2LP edition of Stevie Nicks' platinum-certified 1985 album Rock a Little. The vinyl is available for order on January 16 (more">here), with the SACD to follow at a later date (pre-order here).

Mastered at MoFi's California studio, pressed at Fidelity Record Pressing in California, strictly limited to 4,000 numbered copies, and housed in a Stoughton gatefold jacket, the platinum-certified album was recorded for a reported one million dollars and teems with a head-spinning array of colors, textures, and dreamscapes. Sourced from the original analog tapes (1/4" / 15 IPS Dolby A analog copy to DSD 256 to analog console to lathe), this reference-grade reissue is the first time the music is conveyed with proper balance, dimensionality, and positioning. The degrees of spaciousness, headroom, and dynamics are nothing less than inspiring.

Nicks' boundless enthusiasm for the project helped cement the album as an essential piece of '80s pop lore. The sonic advantages of the reissue extend to the statement-making opener "I Can't Wait," shot through with serious drama, and the snapping rhythmic pace and big hooks of "Imperial Hotel," a standout moment in her solo catalog. The record, crafted by the likes of Benmont Tench and Waddy Wachtel, explores loneliness and the secrets we keep to ourselves. The album features her passionate performance of Chas Sanford's "Talk to Me," a Top 5 smash.

Moreover, surrender to the gravitas of the closing "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You," a piano ballad composed about the death of Joe Walsh's three-year-old daughter. As Nicks asserts earlier on the album, she sings for things money can't buy.

So, rock a little, yes, but dare to feel even more.

Rock a Little Track List (vinyl sequence)

Side One:

I Can't Wait

Rock a Little (Go Ahead Lily)

Side Two:

Sister Honey

I Sing for the Things

Imperial Hotel

Side Three:

Some Become Strangers

Talk to Me

The Nightmare

Side Four:

If I Were You

No Spoken Word

Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You

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