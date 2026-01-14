This Lonesome Paradise Share Changelings The 2nd Of 3-Part Film And Album

(Us Them Group) Joshua Tree, CA quartet This Lonesome Paradise share the second of a trilogy of short films to accompany their forthcoming album Death Motels today. The surrealist short film, "Changelings" launched earlier today.

"I make music from the visuals in my head, they're the soundtracks to movies that only exist in my mind," says songwriter E Ray Bechard of This Lonesome Paradise. Now with their latest release Death Motels, those movies take form, sprawling across a three-part cinematic series that drags audiences into the gothic underbelly of the desert.

The cinematic series trilogy - E01: Let Us Prey, E02: Changelings, and E03: Shadow of the Blue Moon is a fever-dream narrative, playing like a seance committed to tape. As if the viewer were commanding a Ouija board, each chapter grows darker, pulling us deeper into a ritual that ends in sacrifice. By day, marauding motorcycle gangs stalk the desert highways, leaving dust and dread in their wake. By night, they shed their leather and chrome, transforming into cult figures under the glow of the moon. The protagonist, a vessel for the symbol of the outcast, the freak at the edge of society, leads us into this liminal world.

E02: Changelings: Here the world erupts into menace. Marauding motorcycle gangs prowl the desert highways by day; by night, they dissolve into ritual, their leather and chrome replaced by masks and firelight. Faces shift, allegiances fracture, and the protagonist is pulled deeper into the mystery of their own past. Ultraviolet cocktails glow with scorpion venom - otherworldly sacraments echoing the corrupted milk of A Clockwork Orange. The desert becomes both battleground and mirror, reflecting the protagonist's fractured identity.

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