2026 Inkcarceration Festival Announced

(AM Media) If anyone wondered how Inkcarceration Festival might top last year's record-breaking event that drew in 90,000 music fans, all it takes is a look at the lineup for the 2026 edition. More than 65 bands will take over the historic Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio on July 17-19, led by:

Friday, July 17: Disturbed, Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead - Saturday, July 18: Bad Omens, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping with Sirens - Sunday, July 19: Limp Bizkit, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills

Also featuring 100+ tattoo artists, haunted attractions and tours of the prison made famous in The Shawshank Redemption, America's Rock & Metal Tattoo Festival, co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and Reinkcarceration LLC, is one of the most unique events in the summer festival season.

"Tim Robbins says in The Shawshank Redemption, 'get busy living, or get busy dying,' and we're thrilled to share our songs of living and dying when INK descends on INKcarceration," said Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas.

"I was SUPER excited when I got the word I was playing at Inkcarceration Festival because I've always seemed to be touring around it with artists who've played there frequently," added Tech N9ne. "Honored to be part of such a huge festival."

"We're fired up to welcome Limp Bizkit back to Inkcarceration. Their recent South American stadium run has sent social media into overdrive, and we're proud to be part of their global takeover once again. Having Bad Omens headlining a DWP festival for the first time brings a whole new level of energy to the weekend, and adding Disturbed to this lineup makes it an absolute powerhouse for our fans," said DWP Founder Danny Wimmer.

"We're expecting 2026 to be a landmark year for Inkcarceration," said Dan Janssen, Co-Founder of Inkcarceration. "After selling out every year since 2021, this summer brings one of our most in-demand lineups to date, including more than 45 artists making their Inkcarceration debut alongside nearly 20 fan-favorite returns. Combined with upgrades across the site, camping, and parking experience, we're excited to welcome fans back to Shawshank for what will be the biggest INK yet."

"We are excited to welcome Inkcarceration back to the historic Ohio State Reformatory for another incredible year. This festival has earned its reputation as one of the most unique and sought-after events in the world, blending music, tattoo artistry, and culture in a setting unlike any other," said Dan Smith, Associate Director, The Ohio State Reformatory. "Inkcarceration continues to attract fans from across the globe, and the 2026 lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Ohio State Reformatory is proud to serve as the backdrop for this extraordinary celebration."

The full music lineup for the 8th year of Inkcarceration - including several reunions and rare performances - is as follows:

Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Bad Omens, Gojira, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Cypress Hill, The Used, Lorna Shore, Sleeping with Sirens, Hollywood Undead, Poppy, Starset, Machine Head, Tech N9ne, Jinjer, Hatebreed, Sleep Theory, Fit For A King, Get Scared, Memphis May Fire, Rev Theory, Jutes, LANDMVRKS, Dying Wish, Sanguisugabogg, Lacuna Coil, Escape The Fate, Alien Ant Farm, Miss May I, Caskets, PeelingFlesh, Spite, Point North, Norma Jean, Silent Planet, Born of Osiris, Nevertel, Left To Suffer, Thousand Below, 156/Silence, Archers, Static Dress, Ded, If Not For Me, Wolves At The Gate, Fox Lake, Earshot, King 810, Silly Goose, Guilt Trip, Cane Hill, Entheos, Versus Me, Snuffed On Sight, The Crimson Armada, Synestia, Corpse Pile, Heavy//Hitter, ENMY, Night Rider, Filth, Jeffrey Nothing, Vicar Blood and Killstreak.

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Inkcarceration will include:

* Sleeping with Sirens celebrating 15 Years of Let's Cheers To This

* Rev Theory's rare reunion

* Alien Ant Farm celebrating 25th anniversary of ANThology

* Additional reunions from Get Scared and The Crimson Armada (Home state reunion)

* Hometown/home state shows from Starset, Sanguisugabogg, Night Rider, Miss May I, Wolves At The Gate and ENMY

During the festival, Inkcarceration attendees will have the opportunity to get inked at Monster Energy Tattoo X, the onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the world-famous prison. In addition, fans can take self-guided tours of the reportedly haunted building during Inkcarceration with the award-winning Blood Prison experience.

3-Day and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now for as low as $1 down on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full. Find more details more

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