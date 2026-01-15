Aaron Lewis Launching 2026 'American Tour'

(AP) Multi-platinum selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis launches the first leg of his 2026 American Tour next week. This year's tour will again feature his backing band The Stateliners. The extensive nationwide run will take Lewis coast-to-coast, delivering his signature blend of raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music to audiences across the country.

Known for his powerful live performances and deeply personal songwriting, Lewis continues to connect with fans through music that reflects real life, real struggles, and real America. The 2026 American Tour will feature fan favorites alongside new music planned for release later this year.

The tour opens January 22 in Quapaw, Oklahoma with performances in legendary venues such as Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Las Vegas' Pearl Theater, and stops throughout the Midwest, West Coast, and Northeast.

2026 American Tour - Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners Tour Dates:

Jan 22 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort

Jan 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Jan 27 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan 30 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Jan 31 - Okeechobee, FL - Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino

Feb 1 - Coconut Creek, FL - Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Feb 6 - Hot Springs, AR - Oaklawn Event Center

Feb 7 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Feb 12 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

Feb 13 - Anderson, IN - Harrah's Hoosier Park

Feb 14 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

Feb 19 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Feb 20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

Feb 21 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

Feb 26 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

Feb 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Feb 28 - Lawrenceburg, IN - Hollywood Casino & Hotel

March 6 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

March 7 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

March 11 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

March 12 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

March 13 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino & Resort

March 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

March 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre

March 19 - Lemoore, CA - Tachi Palace Casino Resort

March 20 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino

March 21 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 24 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

March 25 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

April 10 - Schenectady, NY - M&T Bank Center

April 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 18 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

April 23 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

April 24 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

April 25 - Poplar Bluff, MO - Black River Coliseum

May 1 - Salado, TX - Johnny's Steaks + BBQ

May 2 - Bellville, TX - Rock The Country

June 6 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live

June 11 - Karlstad, MN - Kick'n Up Kountry 2026

July 10 - Paoli, IN - Castle Knoll Amphitheater

July 11 - Ashland, KY - Rock The Country

July 16 - Lancaster, KY - American Music Theatre

July 18 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

July 24 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Petros, TN - Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

Aug 12 - Roswell, NM - Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds

Aug 13 - Canyon, TX - The Lumberyard / Backyard

Aug 14 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

Aug 15 - Mulvane, KS - Kansas Star Casino

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