Aaron Lewis Launching 2026 'American Tour'

(AP) Multi-platinum selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis launches the first leg of his 2026 American Tour next week. This year's tour will again feature his backing band The Stateliners. The extensive nationwide run will take Lewis coast-to-coast, delivering his signature blend of raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music to audiences across the country.
Known for his powerful live performances and deeply personal songwriting, Lewis continues to connect with fans through music that reflects real life, real struggles, and real America. The 2026 American Tour will feature fan favorites alongside new music planned for release later this year.
The tour opens January 22 in Quapaw, Oklahoma with performances in legendary venues such as Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Las Vegas' Pearl Theater, and stops throughout the Midwest, West Coast, and Northeast.
2026 American Tour - Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners Tour Dates:
Jan 22 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort
Jan 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Jan 27 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan 30 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
Jan 31 - Okeechobee, FL - Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino
Feb 1 - Coconut Creek, FL - Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Feb 6 - Hot Springs, AR - Oaklawn Event Center
Feb 7 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Feb 12 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
Feb 13 - Anderson, IN - Harrah's Hoosier Park
Feb 14 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino
Feb 19 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Feb 21 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
Feb 26 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
Feb 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Feb 28 - Lawrenceburg, IN - Hollywood Casino & Hotel
March 6 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
March 7 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
March 11 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
March 12 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
March 13 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino & Resort
March 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater
March 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre
March 19 - Lemoore, CA - Tachi Palace Casino Resort
March 20 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino
March 21 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
March 24 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
March 25 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
April 9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
April 10 - Schenectady, NY - M&T Bank Center
April 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
April 18 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
April 23 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
April 24 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino
April 25 - Poplar Bluff, MO - Black River Coliseum
May 1 - Salado, TX - Johnny's Steaks + BBQ
May 2 - Bellville, TX - Rock The Country
June 6 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live
June 11 - Karlstad, MN - Kick'n Up Kountry 2026
July 10 - Paoli, IN - Castle Knoll Amphitheater
July 11 - Ashland, KY - Rock The Country
July 16 - Lancaster, KY - American Music Theatre
July 18 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
July 24 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
July 25 - Petros, TN - Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
Aug 12 - Roswell, NM - Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds
Aug 13 - Canyon, TX - The Lumberyard / Backyard
Aug 14 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
Aug 15 - Mulvane, KS - Kansas Star Casino
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