Between the Buried and Me Share 'God Terror' Live Video

(RAM) Between the Buried and Me, who released their highly anticipated new album The Blue Nowhere in September 2025 via InsideOutMusic, are celebrating the new year and their impending 2026 European tour with the release of a stunning live recording of album highlight 'God Terror', recorded in Denver during the bands North American dates.

The video was filmed and edited by Randy Edwards, with audio mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator Jamie King. Tommy Rogers comments: "Once we started bringing new songs to the stage, we immediately felt a darker, more intense shift in the set when 'God Terror' hit.

"The energy was unmistakable, and we knew we wanted to capture that feeling in a live version of the tune. Denver felt like the obvious choice to film and record, thanks to the constant excitement and connection we've always shared with the fans there."

Following an extensive North American tour, Between the Buried and Me bring The Blue Nowhere overseas, kicking off a month of European performances on Feb. 19 at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

Tommy Rogers says of the upcoming tour: "We haven't headlined across the U.K. and Europe since 2019, so it feels amazing to finally be going back! In support of our new album, The Blue Nowhere, we're crafting an eclectic and dynamic setlist that spans our long and diverse catalog. Grab your tickets now and see you next year!"

Tour dates:

February 19 London, UK Islington Assembly Hall

February 20 Birmingham, UK Asylum

February 21 Manchester, UK Band on the Wall

February 22 Bristol, UK The Fleece

February 24 Frankfurt am Main, DE Das Bett

February 25 Paris, FR Petit Bain

February 26 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

February 27 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal

February 28 Antwerpen, BE Zappa

March 1 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefahrlich

March 2 Kobenhavn, DK Pumpehuset

March 3 Stockholm, SE Debaser Nova

March 5 Helsinki, FI Tavastia-klubi

March 6 Tallinn, EE Paevli Kultuurivabrik

March 7 Riga, LV Melna Piektdiena

March 9 Warszawa, PL Niebo

March 11 Bochum, DE Matrix Bochum

March 12 Stuttgart, DE Im Wizemann

March 13 Milano, IT Legend Club

March 14 Aarau, CH KIFF

March 15 Genève, CH PTR/L'Usine

March 17 Leipzig, DE UT Connewitz

March 18 Praha, CZ Rock Cafe

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