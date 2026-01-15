Between the Buried and Me Share 'God Terror' Live Video

(RAM) Between the Buried and Me, who released their highly anticipated new album The Blue Nowhere in September 2025 via InsideOutMusic, are celebrating the new year and their impending 2026 European tour with the release of a stunning live recording of album highlight 'God Terror', recorded in Denver during the bands North American dates.
The video was filmed and edited by Randy Edwards, with audio mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator Jamie King. Tommy Rogers comments: "Once we started bringing new songs to the stage, we immediately felt a darker, more intense shift in the set when 'God Terror' hit.
"The energy was unmistakable, and we knew we wanted to capture that feeling in a live version of the tune. Denver felt like the obvious choice to film and record, thanks to the constant excitement and connection we've always shared with the fans there."
Following an extensive North American tour, Between the Buried and Me bring The Blue Nowhere overseas, kicking off a month of European performances on Feb. 19 at London's Islington Assembly Hall.
Tommy Rogers says of the upcoming tour: "We haven't headlined across the U.K. and Europe since 2019, so it feels amazing to finally be going back! In support of our new album, The Blue Nowhere, we're crafting an eclectic and dynamic setlist that spans our long and diverse catalog. Grab your tickets now and see you next year!"
Tour dates:
February 19 London, UK Islington Assembly Hall
February 20 Birmingham, UK Asylum
February 21 Manchester, UK Band on the Wall
February 22 Bristol, UK The Fleece
February 24 Frankfurt am Main, DE Das Bett
February 25 Paris, FR Petit Bain
February 26 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
February 27 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal
February 28 Antwerpen, BE Zappa
March 1 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefahrlich
March 2 Kobenhavn, DK Pumpehuset
March 3 Stockholm, SE Debaser Nova
March 5 Helsinki, FI Tavastia-klubi
March 6 Tallinn, EE Paevli Kultuurivabrik
March 7 Riga, LV Melna Piektdiena
March 9 Warszawa, PL Niebo
March 11 Bochum, DE Matrix Bochum
March 12 Stuttgart, DE Im Wizemann
March 13 Milano, IT Legend Club
March 14 Aarau, CH KIFF
March 15 Genève, CH PTR/L'Usine
March 17 Leipzig, DE UT Connewitz
March 18 Praha, CZ Rock Cafe
Between the Buried and Me Share 'God Terror' Live Video
Between the Buried and Me Share 'The Blue Nowhere' Video
Between the Buried and Me Stream New Song 'Absent Thereafter'
Between the Buried and Me and Hail The Sun Plot Fall Tour
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