Bif Naked Shares 'Snowblinded' Video

(EA) Fresh off a triumphant run of sold-out documentary screenings across Canada in 2025, which kicked off with an Audience Choice Award at the Calgary International Film Festival and streaming debuted on Super Channel-iconic Canadian artist Bif Naked releases the new single and music video, "Snowblinded," from her acclaimed 2025 studio album, Champion.

The release marks a powerful next chapter, channelling the raw energy and connection of her recent documentary successes directly back to her fans.

Bif says "This song is different because it serves as an anthem from my feeling of emotional discontent, snowblinded ultimately is my observation of society numbing themselves. The chorus says you're so snow blinded!! and I repeat that because I feel people need to wake up!"

Bif will be touring Canada with her award-winning documentary show as well as at summer festivals with her rock show throughout 2026.

Bif Naked Doc Screenings: Film, Q&A with Bif, Acoustic Performance:

February 26, 2026, Isabel Bader Centre, Kingston, ON

March 1, 2026, Yates Theatre, Lethbridge, AB

March 2, 2026, Bella Concert Hall, Calgary, AB

March 4, 2026, Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre, Medicine Hat, AB

March 5, 2026, Dekker Centre, North Battleford, SK

March 7, 2026, Dow Centennial Centre (Shell Theatre), Fort Saskatchewan, AB

March 9, 2026, Broadway Theatre, Saskatoon, SK

March 10, 2026, Towne Theatre, Vernon, BC

March 13, 2026, Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thunder Bay, ON

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