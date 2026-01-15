Don't Believe In Ghosts Release 'Paper Tiger' Video

(OMG) Don't Believe In Ghosts have released the new music video for "Paper Tiger," the latest single from their album But On The Bright Side, out now via Mindful Recordings. Despite arriving late in the year, the album has already landed on multiple Best of 2025 album lists, an impressive showing that's carried the band's momentum into the new year.

The "Paper Tiger" video captures the restless, emotional push-and-pull at the heart of the song - that feeling of chasing something just out of reach while trying to keep your footing. It leans into moments of doubt, desire, and quiet determination, mirroring lyrics that wrestle with heavy thoughts, fragile confidence, and the promise of sticking it out anyway. There's tension here, but also lift - the sense that even when things feel uncertain, forward motion still counts.

The track was co-written by and features backing vocals from Brendan Benson (The Raconteurs), Nick Brown (Mona), and Don Miggs (Whole Damn Mess), bringing a familiar melodic sensibility and collaborative edge. It was mixed by Mark Needham, whose resume includes The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Fleetwood Mac, Neon Trees, and Chris Isaak, giving the song its balance of polish and punch.

Musically, "Paper Tiger" rides a driving groove into a sky-high chorus with a massive, sticky hook, pairing introspective verses with a wide-open, anthemic release. The song appears on But On The Bright Side, an album recorded across New York City, Nashville, and the Midwest, with an emphasis on live performances, analog gear, and classic studio workflows.

With the release of the "Paper Tiger" video, Don't Believe In Ghosts continue to sharpen their blend of emotional songwriting and big-picture indie rock - music that feels lived-in, hopeful, and built to connect.

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