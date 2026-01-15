Great White Offshoot Once Bitten Deliver 'Rockin' Like The 80s'

(VQPR) Once Bitten - featuring former members of Great White and Jack Russell's Great White, is tearing the roof off with their brand-new single, "Rockin' Like the 80s."

Staying true to the legendary Great White sound, the band moves forward following the passing of iconic front man Jack Russell, building on the legacy and opening a new chapter. With powerhouse vocalist Andrew Freeman front and center, Once Bitten delivers a no-holds-barred anthem that channels pure '80s swagger, nostalgia, and unapologetic rock 'n' roll energy.

"This track is a full-on celebration of the '80s vibe we all lived for," says Tony Montana, multi-platinum Great White alum. "It hits hard in the live set alongside the old hits. When you play it, you feel that young-band spark again - reckless, raw, and alive."

"Jack left a massive legacy," adds Freeman. "We're not here to replace it, we're here to honor it. 'Rockin' Like the 80s' is about carrying that spirit forward, giving fans a modern twist on the radio hits of that era.

The new single slides seamlessly alongside classic Great White staples like "Rock Me," "House of Broken Love," "Face the Day," "Can't Shake It," "Call It Rock N' Roll," "Mista Bone," and the timeless "Once Bitten, Twice Shy."

"Rockin' Like the 80s" isn't nostalgia - it's a battle cry. Once Bitten proves that the sweat-soaked swagger of Great White's prime is still lethal, still loud, and still built to dominate stages, speakers, and play lists.

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