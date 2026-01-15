Lamb of God Announce 'Into Oblivion' Album With Video For Title Song

(Speakeasy) Lamb of God have set a March 13 release date for their new album, Into Oblivion (Epic Records), marking the band's first full-length release in four years and have released a music video for the title track..

Into Oblivion finds Lamb of God embracing their position as modern metal veterans, beholden to no one, with nothing left to prove. The 10-song collection references the band's roots, doubles down on their signature groove, and expands their approach, resulting in an album that feels both deliberate and untethered.

The "Into Oblivion" video was directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts. Aggressive and as unforgiving as ever, the song pairs the band's musical ferocity with psychologically charged lyrics.

"For me, the album is about having the space to breathe creatively and not feeling like we have to keep up with any trend or expectation," guitarist Mark Morton shares. "It feels nice to be untethered from any agenda beyond rallying around the notion of, 'Let's just make music that we think is cool,' which is really where it all started."

Vocalist Randy Blythe doesn't mince words on why the band decided to name the album Into Oblivion, saying candidly: "Because that's where we're heading. In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would've horrified people just 20 years ago."

In the months leading up to today's announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of blistering singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis," the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped Lamb of God's formative years. Consequence, in their Heavy Song of the Week feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic Lamb of God with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, Into Oblivion was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Va., with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, Calif., the birthplace of seminal punk records by Black Flag, Husker Du, and Descendents.

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