The Casualties Share First New Music In Eight Years 'People Over Power'

(Division) Punk lifers The Casualties break an eight-year hiatus with their blistering new single "People Over Power", the band's first release via Hellcat Records. Starting off the year with a lethal right-hook to the chin of the system, the track's roaring bark is a call to imploring us all to fight back against injustice.
"We're getting stomped by the world, by the government, by the bad news," vocalist David Rodriguez says of the new song. "We want systemic change, total transformation, degradation to the state. 'People over Power': It's as simple as it sounds."
"It's a protest song through and through," drummer Marc "Meggers" Eggers adds. "We want the vibe to be: You listen, get angry, get your crew together, and get out on the streets."
The Casualties are the voice of the disenfranchised, the disillusioned and the dispossessed of this planet. The band originally formed in 1990, but these street fighters are still angry, still political and are still keeping the heart and spirit of punk alive. Founded on a mission to revive the sound of punk pioneers like The Exploited and The Sex Pistols, they lyrically weave in scathing denouncements of authority into frantic anthems of resistance, totalling to eleven studio full-lengths, three EPs and three live albums so far.
Coming March, the Casualties will be traveling to the UK playing the Scarborough Punk Festival. In June they will return to Europe for a run of festival and headline shows.
March 29 - Scarborough (UK) @ Scarborough Punk Festival
June 6- Linz (AT) @ Sbäm Festival|
June 12- Torgau (DE) @ Ain't Like You Festival|
June 20- Etxebarri (ES) @ Ehuneko Bat
June 26- Rennes (FR) @ Superbowl Of Hardcore
June 27- Munster (DE) @ Vainstream Rockfest
June 28- Tabor (CZ) @ Mighty Sounds
July 10- Prolsdorf (DE) @ Krach Am Bach
July 25 - Hohenems (DE) @ Speedfest
July 30- Argenta (IT) @ DLB Festival
July 31- St Maurice de Gordans (FR) @ Sylak Open Air
August 6- Jaromer (CZ) @ Brutal Assault
August 7- Ancora Praia (PT) @ Sonic Blast Festival
August 8 - Duffel (BE) @ Brakrock
August 11- Tolmin (SI) @ Punkrock Holiday
August 15- Carhaix (FR) @ Motocultor
August 20- Loburg (DE) @ Spirit Festival
August 22- Oostkamp (BE) - Parkpop
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