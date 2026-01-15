Tony Hawk, Banksy, Powell-Peralta, Beastie Boys Items Lead Street Art & Culture Auction

(Homage) Julien's Auctions is celebrating the intersection of art and subculture with their event "STREET ART & CULTURE" featuring 70 select pieces honoring the icons that have shaped contemporary art and skate culture on a global scale.

This collection presents foundational works and artifacts within defining moments in sports history, skate culture, and contemporary street art. Highlights include Tony Hawk's personal T-shirt and signed poster, offered at auction for the first time and worn during the 1999 X Games when he landed the first-ever documented "900" aerial trick (estimate $6,000-$8,000) (above left). In June 2025, Julien's sold Hawk's "900" skateboard from the 1999 X Games for a world record $1.15 million, the highest selling skateboard ever sold at auction. Additional offerings also include boards from the iconic Powell-Peralta brand, including the legendary "Half Cab Dragon" skateboard ridden by visionary skateboarder Steve Caballero.

The selection expands into contemporary street art and music culture, featuring a Banksy signed limited-edition "Sale Ends" screenprint (estimate: $20,000-$30,000) (a seminal work reflecting Banksy's lasting commentary on consumerism), punk rock and protest works by Jean-Michel Basquiat (in collaboration with pioneering punk/ska band "The Offs"), Jamie Reid, and Shepard Fairey, and influential hip-hop and alt-rock memorabilia and art from Gorillaz, Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, and beyond.

These cultural pioneers have collectively shaped the identity of street art and skate culture, blending visual innovation, athleticism, and rebellion into a global cultural language. Their work transformed streets and skate parks into stages for expression, influencing fashion, media, and pop culture while defining a generation's aesthetic and attitude. Driven by a generation coming into its peak collecting years, interest in authentic, vintage skate artifacts and seminal street art is surging, reflecting both nostalgia and the recognition of their lasting cultural impact.

"STREET ART & CULTURE" pays homage to visionaries and movements that have shaped skate and street culture, cementing their influence on a global stage.

The online auction will take place on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 at juliensauctions.com starting at 10:00 AM PT.

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