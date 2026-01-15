VRSTY Stream New Single 'Heartbreak Blues'

(Atom Splitter) Genre-blending and bending New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") have shared their crackling new single "heartbreak blues." The song features lyrics sung in both English and Spanish. It boasts unforgettable Latin flair, and vocal melodies that soar over a hissing breakdown.

"'heartbreak blues' is probably one of the angriest yet most vulnerable songs I've written," says singer Joey Tyler. "It's essentially about the feeling of being angry over someone you were prepared to give the word to, while still feeling incredibly connected to them. Sometimes, it's harder to cut certain threads in life and I think this song perfectly hit that vibe for me."

He furthers, "Clearly, I've been through that a lot." The singer also shares how the song also hits on another personal level, saying, "This is the first song where I naturally was like, 'What if this part was in Spanish?,' and it totally works. It was nice to combine my love for heavy music and my love for my culture on this one." Stream it here

2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for VRSTY, with more new music on the way.

Also, VRSTY will hit the road, supporting Fire From the Gods, later this month. All dates are below.

VRSTY ON TOUR:

WITH FIRE FROM THE GODS:

1/22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

1/23 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater

1/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

1/25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

1/28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

1/29 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit

1/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

1/31 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

2/01 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (Downstairs)

2/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

2/04 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

2/05 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

2/06 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall

2/07 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

2/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

2/11 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

2/12 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center

2/13 - West Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

2/14 - Madison, WI - The Annex

2/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue

2/17 - Denver, CO - HQ

2/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

2/20 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues

2/21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Wall at Area 15

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