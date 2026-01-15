Warren Haynes To Sit in With 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Band

(Press Here) GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes will make a special appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert TONIGHT (Thursday, January 15), sitting in with Louis Cato and the Late Show Band. Watch live at 11:35pm ET/PT and 10:35pm CT on CBS and Paramount+.

Haynes is gearing up to release a new re-mixed and re-mastered version of his 1993 debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, on January 30th via Megaforce Records. The expanded 12-track album, produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, includes the previously released singles "Fire In the Kitchen" and "I'll Be The One."

In support of the new release of Tales of Ordinary Madness, Haynes will embark on his Winter of Warren 2026 Tour. The outing begins with a rare, intimate solo tour from February 12-26 - featuring stripped-down sets exploring all aspects of his incredible catalog including songs from Gov't Mule, his solo recordings, and the Allman Brothers Band - followed by a run of Warren Haynes Band headlining dates from March 1-7. Gov't Mule will also be hitting the road this spring and summer.

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