Dream Theater 'Lost Not Forgotten Archives' Series Returns

(PFA) Fresh off their fourth career GRAMMY nomination and their first release for 2026, progressive metal mainstays Dream Theater are starting up their "Lost Not Forgotten Archives" series again with Live In Tokyo, 2010 scheduled for release on March 13th.
The latest live release from the band comprised of James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Jordan Rudess, and Mike Portnoy documents their performance from Summer Sonic Festival from Tokyo, Japan in 2010. That performance would end up being founding drummer Mike Portnoy's last performance with the band until he returned in 2023.
The 6-track release captures some of the band's most-notable classics in one live performance. Live In Tokyo, 2010 is available in numerous configurations including a special edition CD Digipak, gatefold white 180g 2LP, Ltd gatefold white-lilac marble 180g 2LP, Ltd Gatefold Fig Cream 180g 2LP and as a digital album.
Pre-order "Lost Not Forgotten Archives" Live In Tokyo, 2010 here:
The track listing for "Lost Not Forgotten Archives" Live In Tokyo, 2010 is:
1. A Nightmare To Remember (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 15:48
2. A Rite Of Passage (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 09:35
3. Prophets Of War (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 07:07
4. Wither (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 05:14
5. The Count Of Tuscany (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 21:17
6. Pull Me Under / Metropolis (Live in Tokyo 2010) - 16:57
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