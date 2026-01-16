Ghost Now Streaming 'It's A Sin' For First Time

(NLM) As Chapter 24 of their wildly popular webisode series launches ("Frater is Delegating"), GHOST has unearthed a dusty gem and made its cover of Pet Shop Boys' "It's a Sin" available to stream across DSPs for the first time.
Previously available only as a 7" vinyl bonus single in deluxe editions of GHOST's 2018 album Prequelle, the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock icons' version of the Pet Shop Boys classic makes good on the song's co-writer Neil Tennant's assertion that "'It's a Sin', at its heart, is a heavy metal record."
In other news, Ghost's "Lachryma" is nominated for a Best Metal Performance at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. If it wins, it will be Ghost's second GRAMMY following "Cirice" winning in the same category in 2016.
Finally, Ghost's Skeletour Tour will kick off a run of 20 new North American rituals beginning January 21st at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and running through February 23rd at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. GTV will be on hand for the festivities at every stop, capturing the passionate intensity of the Ghost fanbase that moved THE NEW YORK TIMES to comment, "a sense of devotion was palpable among fans. Showgoers streamed out of Penn Station dressed in Ghost-themed costumes, including skeletal face paint, papal robes and nun habits..."
The Skeletour Tour has featured the live debut of songs from Skeleta, Ghost's sixth psalm and first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200. Released April 25, 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings, Skeleta's chart debut marked the first time a hard rock album had gone #1 in the US since 2020 - and also saw #1 debuts in the Ghost's native Sweden as well as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland. The coming of Skeleta was heralded by three singles/videos that trended Top 10 on YouTube, as GHOST garnered #1 spots on TikTok's #NewMusic, iTunes and Amazon's Best Sellers. First up was "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE, followed by the "Lachryma"-a fixture on Spotify's Viral Charts, both globally and in key territories like the US, UK, Germany, and more deemed "economical, vicious, and contemporary, but tinged by '80s rhapsody" by PASTE and "phantasmagoric" by REVOLVER, and "Peacefield," the monolithic anthem opening both the new record and GHOST's massive 2025 live rituals.
Having sold half a million tickets and counting, the Skeletour Tour continues a North American swing that included Ghost's historic first-ever sold-out headlining show at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Continuing a tradition that "demonstrated just how simple, and wonderful, a screenless concert can be" (BOSTON GLOBE), SKELETOUR TOUR 2026 will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.
GHOST
SKELETOUR TOUR 2026
Wed Jan 21 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Thu Jan 22 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Jan 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sun Jan 25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Mon Jan 26 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Wed Jan 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri Jan 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sat Jan 31 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Mon Feb 02 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Wed Feb 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Thu Feb 05 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
Sat Feb 07 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Feb 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Thu Feb 12 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Sat Feb 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sun Feb 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Feb 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri Feb 20 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sat Feb 21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mon Feb 23 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
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