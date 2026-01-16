LOLO Delivers '007' And Announces New Album

(Image PR) LOLO returns with her explosive new single, "007," a razor-sharp release that marks a bold new chapter and officially kicks off the rollout for her upcoming sophomore album, 'god forbid a girl spits out her feelings,' arriving Friday, April 17th via Fearless Records.

The 13-track LP expands on the raw, rebellious world the Toronto native has been building - blending vulnerability, dark humor, and alt-rock bite into her most cohesive and daring body of work yet. Featuring collaborations with Andrew Goldstein (blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Renee Rapp), DCF (Royal & the Serpent, UPSAHL), and more, it's fearless, fast-paced, and unapologetically LOLO - equal parts pop precision and rock grit. In addition to today's new song debut, the album will also feature pre-released fan favorites, "the devil wears converse," "american zombie," and "me with no shirt on."

Built on punchy guitars, commanding vocals, and a sleek, cinematic edge, "007" captures LOLO at her most confident and provides an exciting preview of the full-length effort. Written with Brian Dales (The Summer Set), Taylor Acorn, and Danen Reed Rector (Underoath, Charlotte Sands), the track leans into her signature confessional candor while dialing up the intensity.

Of this new chapter in her career, LOLO commented, "My debut album had me wishing I could be a robot, so I didn't have to feel anything and nobody could hurt me. This next one, however, is what happens when I start embracing every messy, scary, and inconvenient feeling of being human. I've stripped things back - both sonically and physically - just a girl, her pen, and her guitar. This album is about learning, losing, falling in love, falling apart, and refusing to apologize for any of it. Every song is diaristic, ripped straight from the pages of my journal, chronicling every intrusive or delusional thought, every downward spiral that goes on in the labyrinth I call my mind. It's me, spilling my guts in real time to cope."

She elaborated, "As my fans know, I'm incapable of taking this sh*t to my grave. It's about owning my sensitivity and emotions because, god forbid a girl spits out her feelings! Well, here they are..."

'god forbid a girl spits out her feelings'

1. god forbid a girl spits out her feelings!

2. me with no shirt on

3. dumbest girl in the world

4. hung up on u

5. delusional darling

6. the punisher

7. 007

8. the devil wears converse

9. stuff like that

10. whiskey & coke

11. american zombie

12. boy who doesn't want to

13. lobotomy & u

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