The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Secret Song' 'Play That Old S**t'

(ASPR) The Devil Wears Prada released their critically acclaimed ninth album Flowers last year via Solid State Records. Today, the band has officially released "Play the Old Sh*t," the secret song that appears at the end of the vinyl version of Flowers.

Due to popular demand, the band has made the song available on all streaming services. "Never have we played around with any kind of secret song, so it was really fun rolling out 'Play the Old Sh*t' vinyl-only," shares Hranica. "With that said, we've always known we'd release the song digitally, as well. The song is super straightforward, and within the context of the album, it provides a totally different ending in terms of mood. We are all very excited for listeners to check it out."

Also, after a 2025 international tour schedule that would crush mere mortals and saw the band perform at Orlando Warped Tour, and in South Africa, Australia, and across Europe, TDWP will embark on the Spring 2026 headline tour in support of the album. The trek will feature Four Year Strong, Split Chain, and I Promised the World. The trek kicks off March 13 in Oklahoma City and runs through April 12 in Nashville.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH FOUR YEAR STRONG, SPLIT CHAIN, + I PROMISED THE WORLD:

3/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3/14 - Ft Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

3/15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3/17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

3/18 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

3/20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

3/21 - San Diego, CA - Soma

3/22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3/25 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

3/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3/28 - Denver, CO - Summit

3/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

3/31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/1 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

4/2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4/3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4/5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/7 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

4/8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

4/10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

4/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/12 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

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