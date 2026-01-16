The Neighbourhood announces (((((ultraSOUND)))))+

(Warner) The Neighbourhood announces (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, the deluxe edition of their recent album (((((ultraSOUND))))), arriving February 20th via Warner Records. The expanded release adds five new tracks "Start," "Good Grief," "Lulu," "Red Flag," and "Bed."

These additions expand the album's themes of heartbreak and self-realization while enhancing its moody sound with electronic elements like vocal samples, vocoders, and an EDM-style drop on "Red Flag." (((((ultraSOUND)))))+ will be available digitally and on CD/ vinyl.

Released on November 14th, (((((ultraSOUND))))) marked the band's first full-length album in five years. Produced by Justyn Pilbrow and Jono Dorr, the record signaled a confident return to The Neighbourhood's signature West Coast alt-rock sound. Album singles include "Hula Girl," "Private," and "Lovebomb," all accompanied by official music videos. The album dominated alternative charts across North America, Europe, and much of Asia, with "Hula Girl" currently in the Top 20 on the U.S. Alternative Radio chart. Listen to (((((ultraSOUND))))) here.

Excitement surged in the lead-up to the album's release following the band's reunion. Ahead of the official album announcement, The Neighbourhood surprised fans with a pop-up appearance on Melrose, where they signed merchandise and teased new music.

rack List for Physical CD/ Vinyl:

Hula Girl

OMG

Lovebomb

Private

Lil Ol Me

Planet

Holy Ghost

Rabbit

Tides

Daisy Chain

Zombie

Mama Drama

Crushed

Mute

Stupid Boy

Start

Good Grief

Lulu

Red Flag

Bed

Track List for Digital Album:

Start

Good Grief

LuLu

Red Flag

Bed

Hula Girl

OMG

Lovebomb

Private

Lil Ol Me

Planet

Holy Ghost

Rabbit

Tides

Daisy Chain

Zombie

Mama Drama

Crushed

Mute

Stupid Boy

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