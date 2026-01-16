(Warner) The Neighbourhood announces (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, the deluxe edition of their recent album (((((ultraSOUND))))), arriving February 20th via Warner Records. The expanded release adds five new tracks "Start," "Good Grief," "Lulu," "Red Flag," and "Bed."
These additions expand the album's themes of heartbreak and self-realization while enhancing its moody sound with electronic elements like vocal samples, vocoders, and an EDM-style drop on "Red Flag." (((((ultraSOUND)))))+ will be available digitally and on CD/ vinyl.
Released on November 14th, (((((ultraSOUND))))) marked the band's first full-length album in five years. Produced by Justyn Pilbrow and Jono Dorr, the record signaled a confident return to The Neighbourhood's signature West Coast alt-rock sound. Album singles include "Hula Girl," "Private," and "Lovebomb," all accompanied by official music videos. The album dominated alternative charts across North America, Europe, and much of Asia, with "Hula Girl" currently in the Top 20 on the U.S. Alternative Radio chart. Listen to (((((ultraSOUND))))) here.
Excitement surged in the lead-up to the album's release following the band's reunion. Ahead of the official album announcement, The Neighbourhood surprised fans with a pop-up appearance on Melrose, where they signed merchandise and teased new music.
rack List for Physical CD/ Vinyl:
Hula Girl
OMG
Lovebomb
Private
Lil Ol Me
Planet
Holy Ghost
Rabbit
Tides
Daisy Chain
Zombie
Mama Drama
Crushed
Mute
Stupid Boy
Start
Good Grief
Lulu
Red Flag
Bed
Track List for Digital Album:
Start
Good Grief
LuLu
Red Flag
Bed
Hula Girl
OMG
Lovebomb
Private
Lil Ol Me
Planet
Holy Ghost
Rabbit
Tides
Daisy Chain
Zombie
Mama Drama
Crushed
Mute
Stupid Boy
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The Neighbourhood Release Expanded 'ultraSOUND' Album
The Neighbourhood announces (((((ultraSOUND)))))+
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