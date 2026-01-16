Yellowcard And Good Charlotte Team Up With 'Bedroom Posters'

(SRO) Alt rock favorites Yellowcard have released their new radio single today, "Bedroom Posters," featuring Good Charlotte. The song is a new feature version of the "Bedroom Posters" track found on their 2025 album, which also includes the band's first alternative radio #1 hit with the title track, "Better Days."
"The new single 'Bedroom Posters' is for anyone who holds memories of their hometown near and dear," lead vocalist Ryan Key says. "Have you ever come back to visit your hometown and felt crushed by all the memories that led up to the day you left? Have you ever felt like settling down somewhere meant giving up your dream? If so, 'Bedroom Posters' is for you." Key goes on to share, "We all felt like 'Bedroom Posters' was a really special song when we were making the record. The power behind Joel's vocals take it to an even more impactful place that can truly take you back to the bedroom where you fell in love with your favorite band for the first time."
"GC and Yellowcard finally have a song together and it feels so right," Good Charlotte lead vocalist Joel Madden says. "I love this band and this song and I'm so happy we got the GCXYC collab. And now we are going on tour! This is our love language, and I hope everyone that listens feels the love that both our bands have for each other, our fans, and for the music. I can't wait for tour!"
Better Days is Yellowcard's first new album in almost a decade and first with executive producer Travis Barker, with Barker also playing drums on every song including "Bedroom Posters, "Better Days," "honestly I" and "Take What you Want."
Fresh off the huge Maximum Fun Tour with A Day To Remember last year, Yellowcard have announced a massive U.S. outing this summer and are bringing some friends along - The Up Up Down Down Tour will include both New Found Glory and Plain White T's. Before that, Yellowcard and Good Charlotte also hit Australia & New Zealand together starting on February 17.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Australia & New Zealand
Feb 17th - Perth, AU - RAC Arena
Feb 19th - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Feb 21st - Bendigo, AU - Bendigo Racecourse
Feb 25th - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena
Feb 27th - Auckland, AU - Auckland Domain
UP UP DOWN DOWN TOUR
May 06 - Atlanta, GA- Coca-Cola Roxy
May 08 - Hollywood, FL -Hard Rock Live
May 13 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
May 16 - Chicago, IL- Salt Shed Outdoors
May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
May 20 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD
May 21 - Sandy, UT - The Plaza at America First Field
May 23 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 24 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
May 25 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
May 27 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 28 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Center
May 30 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas
May 31 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds
Jun 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Jun 04 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Jun 05 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jun 06 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
Jun 08 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Jun 09 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 11 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park
Jun 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jun 15 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
Jun 17 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
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