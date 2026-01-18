Fishbone Launching To For 'In Your Face' 40th Anniversary

(IMM) Legendary genre-defying pioneers Fishbone have announced a North American spring tour in support of the upcoming In Your Face 40th Anniversary Double LP Reissue, a limited-edition vinyl release celebrating the band's groundbreaking 1986 debut album. Limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. Black and Tiger's Eye vinyl editions are available now for pre-order here.

As part of the spring tour, Fishbone will perform In Your Face in its entirety each night. The full-album performance will be followed by a second set packed with Fishbone classics and fan favorites, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the band's formative statement alongside the songs that have solidified their reputation as one of music's most dynamic, boundary-pushing, and enduring live acts.

The release features: Disc One: a remastered version of In Your Face, which Billboard praised as "groove-conscious, while The New York Times Pop and Jazz Guide, via critic Jon Pareles, selected it as a "Rock Album of the Week," noting its "more mature sound and politically conscious tracks." Disc Two: Cover Your Face, a newly curated tribute album featuring Fishbone songs re-recorded by bands and artists from across the globe, each offering their own interpretation of the record. Participating artists will be announced soon.

Each vinyl copy will include special collector inserts, with additional limited-edition tour, independent retail, and special edition pressings to come.

April 9 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

April 11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

April 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

April 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

April 15 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

April 17 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

April 18 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (supporting Dance Hall Crashers)

April 19 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

April 20 - Columbus, OH - Scully's Music Diner

April 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

April 23 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

April 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

April 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

April 27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

April 28 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

April 29 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 1 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

May 4 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

May 5 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

May 7 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

May 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

May 9 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

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