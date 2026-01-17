Full Sublime Me Gusta Festival Lineup Announced

(AM Media) The full music lineup has been announced for the first date of Sublime Me Gusta Festival, which debuts Saturday, May 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, presented by ALT 103.7 and powered by SMKFLWR.

As previously announced, legendary Southern California band Sublime will be joined by their long-time friends and fellow icons, Slightly Stoopid, for this historic inaugural celebration, uniting two of the most influential bands in the punk-reggae-rock world on one stage.

The Me Gusta Festival lineup will also feature main stage performances from Iration, Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Ataris, Codefendants, and HR of Bad Brains, as well sets from Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVNBVRNT Stage.

This new multi-city celebration of reggae, punk rock, hip hop and the spirit of Sublime marks the beginning of a national festival series, created by Regime Music Group and Brew Ha Ha Productions, and built around the timeless sound, spirit, and cultural impact of Sublime. Taking its name from the iconic lyric "Me gusta mi reggae, me gusta punk rock" from the song "Caress Me Down," the all-ages festival embodies everything Sublime stands for: sun-soaked vibes, rebellious spirit, and a love for music without boundaries. Each stop will feature a lineup hand-picked to represent the crossroads of reggae and punk - blending the laid-back grooves and the high-voltage attitude that have always been at the heart of Sublime. Fans can expect full-day events packed with live performances, local vendors, art, food, drinks, and exclusive Sublime experiences designed to bring the culture to life.

Fans can enjoy an immersive day of live music, community, and good vibes when Sublime Me Gusta makes its debut in Texas, and additional dates (including one in Oregon on June 27) will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival will also offer craft beer sampling as a $15.99 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.

Related Stories

Watch Sublime's 'Gangstalker' Visualizer

Sublime, The Used, Govt. Mule Lead The Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

Sublime Surprise Fans With New Song And Video 'Can't Miss You'

Sublime Announces New Album 'Until The Sun Explodes' With New Video

News > Sublime