Godsmack Share Bonus Track From Expanded 'Awake' 25th Anniversary Edition

(UMe) Godsmack and Republic/UMe proudly announce the release of the 25th Anniversary edition of the landmark sophomore album, Awake, available on March 6, 2026, as a digital deluxe and on deluxe 2LP smoky green color vinyl & CD.
This commemorative edition includes a special holographic lithograph of the cover art and features five bonus tracks, including "Why," which was featured on the Any Given Sunday soundtrack, and a Black Sabbath cover of "Sweet Leaf."
Following their multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that not only met but surpassed all expectations. The release delivered a powerful collection of songs that quickly became fan favorites, including "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed," and cemented the band's reputation as one of the defining acts of their era.
Building on the momentum of their breakthrough success, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard No. 1 hit, while another standout single, "Vampires," garnered the band their first GRAMMY nomination. The reissue celebrates a defining moment in Godsmack's career, showcasing the enduring legacy of an album that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Preorder/Listen to the 25th Anniversary of Awake here.
Tracklist:
Side A
Sick Of Life
Awake
Greed
Bad Magick
Side B
Goin' Down
Mistakes
Trippin'
Side C
Forgive Me
Vampires
The Journey
Spiral
Side D
Why (Revised Original Mix)
Sweet Leaf (Black Sabbath Cover)
Trippin' (Clean Mix)
Awake (Acapella)
Bad Magick (Acapella)
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