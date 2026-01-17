Gotthard Share Emotional 'Smiling In The Pouring Rain'

(C Squared Music) Gotthard return with a brand-new single, "Smiling in the Pouring Rain", a stripped-down, heartfelt moment led by Nic Maeder's warm, comforting voice. The song is about finding strength in hard times and remembering that the storm always passes.

"The idea was to give it a positive vibe. Even if sometimes life could be sad, or sometimes even sadder. What you always have to keep in mind is that something good is always going to come sooner or later. So you have to keep believing in what you do, and especially in yourself. We're trying to give a little bit of hope. That's the idea behind this song." - Leo Leoni

"This song is basically about life and the unexpected great things that can come out of bad times. Life can feel like a never-ending roller coaster, and this track is kind of our take on 'Singing in the Rain'." - Nic Maeder

"Smiling in the Pouring Rain" showcases once again Gotthard's ability to craft emotionally resonant rock music that uplifts as much as it moves.

"Smiling in the Pouring Rain" will be included in Gotthard's upcoming mini-album, More Stereo Crush, set for release on March 13, 2026 through RPM. Produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Leo Leoni, mastered by Sascha "Busy" Buhren, and featuring artwork by Manuel Schutz and Thomas Ewerhard, the album continues to highlight the band's signature mix of melodic hooks, powerful vocals, and rock-solid instrumentation.

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