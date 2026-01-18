Greywind Release 'Cope In The Coma' Lyric Video

(Freeman Promotions) Irish emo duo Greywind have released their new album 'Severed Heart City' via FLG. Having heralded the start of a new era in 2025 with epic emo cuts, "Acid Rain," "I.K.A.M.F.," and "Waterfall," they now share their new track "Cope In The Coma," along with an official lyric video, available below.

Guitarist Paul O'Sullivan comments on the new single: "'Cope In The Coma' is GREYWIND's way of saying that it's ok to be sad, but never give up. It's ok to need time alone. It's ok to feel lost. But those are the times you go to 'Severed Heart City' and learn how to cope."

"We wanted to end the album with a hopeful song and this song also references every other track on the album so it's the perfect closer to 'Severed Heart City,'" adds Steph O'Sullivan.

The moody world of 'Severed Heart City' incorporates singles like "Swerve," which travelled substantially on social media and received recognition from the likes of BBC Radio 1 Introducing Rock and Rock Sound, as have several other anthemic cuts from the record. GREYWIND have seen multiple 'Severed Heart City' tracks appearing on the Kerrang! Chart, as well as receiving spins on Kerrang! Radio, with "Acid Rain" making the K! Nights playlist.

Getting to this point has been more than a rollercoaster for Greywind, whose debut album 'Afterthoughts' was released in 2017 via a major label who promptly dropped them despite the band's ultra-promising "Ones To Watch" status. They've gone on to stoke their own creative fire and avid fanbase with a Tik Tok surge during lockdown, an EP released by Version III in 2024 ('Antidote'), tours and festival appearances across the UK, Europe and North America, and now a partnership with FLG. 'Severed Heart City' is both the culmination of and the soundtrack to that journey, taking in all the twists and turns in the siblings' story, both personally and professionally, along the way.

"'Severed Heart City' is an extended allegory for the stages of trauma, and one's inner struggle to find resolution," say Steph and Paul. "There are many roads that lead to the heart of this broken city, but there is only one bridge out - one of acceptance and hope. Our band was created after the suicide of our uncle and since then we've been on an intense journey of achieving some of our biggest dreams to then having everything ripped away from us. 'Severed Heart City' is a place where it's ok to be sad, depressed and feel like the whole world is against you but it's also a place where you make sure none of those things ever make you give up on yourself or your dreams. Only you can save yourself."

Produced, engineered and mixed by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Silverstein, Holding Absence), 'Severed Heart City' wears GREYWIND's classic emo influences firmly on its metaphorical sleeve. It's no surprise to hear that they're inspired by emo pop originators like Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, with the duo's flair for the dramatic and knack for an earworm melody resulting in an album filled to the rafters with anthems. These are songs you can imagine ringing out from the biggest of stages and being sung back at the band by rapt audiences the world over. Envelop yourself in GREYWIND's 'Severed Heart City.'

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