Orianthi Sells Out In Leeds and Reveals Support For UK Tour

(Noble) Following the release of her new album Some Kind of Feeling, critically acclaimed guitarist and singer Orianthi will embark on her UK tour in January 2026. Orianthi's special guest at all concerts (except Planet Rock's Winter's End) is James Bruner.

Orianthi's concert at Leeds Brudenell on Wednesday January 28th is sold out. Tickets for all other concerts are available from The Gig Cartel. Dates include Manchester, Band on the Wall (Jan 24), Glasgow, Oran Mor (Jan 25), Leeds, Brudenell (Jan 28 - Sold Out), London, O2 Academy Islington (Jan 29), Planet Rocks' Winter's End (Jan 31) and Southampton, The Brook (Feb 1).

Orianthi's new album Some Kind of Feeling was released digitally by Woodward Avenue Records on June 27th. Orianthi produced three songs from the new album including "First Time Blues" feat. Joe Bonamassa, "Ghost," and "Bad For Each Other." The remaining seven songs on the album, including the current single "Attention," are produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Country Communion, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa).

Orianthi's latest single "Attention" is available on all streaming platforms HERE. Watch the official music video for "Attention" on YouTube HERE.

Though the lyrics of Orianthi's latest fiery, kick-ass single "Attention," exposes an annoying ex-lover's habit of drunk texting to rile up her cooled passions, its title, on a deeper level makes us think about the kind of attention we've been paying to the singer/songwriter and virtuoso electric guitarist over the past 20 years.

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