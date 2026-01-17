Red Reign Announce Live EP and Metal Allegiance Show

(Chipster) Red Reign will start the new year off right with two exciting announcements: an upcoming release of a live EP, while fans in the Anaheim, California area will soon get the opportunity to see the band live. On Thursday, January 22, 2026, Red Reign will be supporting Metal Allegiance at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

"We are beyond excited to be a part of, the Metal Allegiance show," the band said. "Not only do we get to perform in from of great musicians, but it will be our first time Red Reign will be on the west coast. We look forward to bringing our music to new listeners and have the experience of our lives."

Additionally, Red Reign will be attending the 2026 METAL HALL OF FAME at The Roxy in Los Angeles CA on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026. But before that, on Friday, January 16, 2026 will see the release of 'Live at Ardmore Music Hall,' which was recorded on April 30, 2025, when Red Reign supported LA Guns. "We wanted to capture our live, energetic, raw sound," the band explained. "In the studio, while recording songs, you feel compelled to make sure the song is perfect in a controlled setting. But live recording gives you a little more freedom to express the songs in a different manner."

Hailing from Virginia, Red Reign comprised of members singer/guitarist Carlton "Bubba" McMichael, guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee. The quartet takes 80's rock influences but steers them in a more contemporary direction.

'Live at Ardmore Music Hall' Tracklisting:

1.) Red Reign

2.) Don't Look Back

3.) No Peace No Love

4.) Bury Me Up To My Eyes

5.) Here I Am

6.) Not That Way

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