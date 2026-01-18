Sons of Silver Share 'Running Out Of Words' Live Video For 'Runaway Emotions' Anniversary

(IMM) Sons of Silver have shared a live video for "Running Out Of Words" to help celebrate the first anniversary of their acclaimed debut full-length album, Runaway Emotions (January 2025).
A standout track from the LP, "Running Out of Words," was selected by Goldmine Magazine as part of its Fabulous Flip Sides feature, spotlighting "fabulous" albums and songs of 2025.
Critical response to Runaway Emotions was strong across the board. The Big Takeover hailed the album as "a rock and roll leviathan with something to say," while New Noise Magazine praised its "multiplexity of soaring vocals, alternative rock, and riffs. Every song pours emotion and energy."
Runaway Emotions followed two EP releases: Doomsday Noises (2020), which landed three songs on the Billboard Active Rock chart, and Ordinary Sex Appeal (2022). Soon after the album's release, the band embarked on the Art of Letting Go Tour alongside Myles Kennedy and Tim Montana. To document that experience, Sons of Silver released the live album 7 Cities 7 Songs (October 2025), which Folk N Rock Magazine described as "phenomenal."
Sons of Silver features Peter Argyropoulos (Last December, Pete RG) on vocals and guitar, Adam Kury (Candlebox) on bass, Kevin Haaland (Skillet) on guitar, Marc Slutsky (Adam Ant, Peter Murphy) on drums, and Brina Kabler on keyboards.
Los Angeles-based Sons of Silver are currently back in the studio, working on a new album slated for release in 2026.
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