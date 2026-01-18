Buffalo Traffic Jam Share New Song 'I Don't Care'

(Arista) Indie folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam release their heartbreakingly reflective single "I Don't Care" out now via Arista Records. The single follows the announcement and rapid sell-out-of their debut headline Take Me Home Tour, kicking off next month in their home state of Montana.

The timeless vocals Buffalo Traffic Jam have become notorious for are present throughout the heartfelt new single, which the pair explains, "captures the moment that follows loss - when you realize what you were holding onto was never what you needed. The song details the process of turning a new leaf, leaving the past in the rearview, and refusing to look back." Their vulnerability has resonated with their growing fanbase who has now streamed their music over 90 million times, including fan favorite "Fool's Gold" which makes up more than 30 million of those streams.

An emerging voice that somehow already knows exactly what it's doing, Buffalo Traffic Jam has cultivated a community of country-folk music lovers both via their extensive touring schedule with the likes of Dylan Gossett, Bayker Blankenship, and Allen Stone and their beloved EP Take Me Home.

The Bozeman boys had an explosive 2025 reaching new heights including hitting 2 million monthly listeners, making several festival debuts, sharing stages with the likes of Dylan Gossett, Allen Stone and Banker Blankenship, landing the #9 slot on Holler Country's 20 New Artists of 2026, placed among HITS Daily Double's New and Developingand can be found in Amazon Music's Best of 2025: Folk. The duo also made their debuts on the Under the Big Skyand Red West festival stages this year and will add Bonnaroo and BottleRock to the list later this year. They won't slow down this year with the release of more music, a now sold-out debut headline Take Me Home Tour in both the US and Europe.

With the debut tour next month and more on the horizon for Buffalo Traffic Jam stay tuned and be ready for all to come!

2026 Buffalo Traffic Jam Tour Dates

2/24 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *SOLD OUT*

2/25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon *SOLD OUT*

2/27 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note *SOLD OUT*

2/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection *SOLD OUT*

3/3 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *SOLD OUT*

3/5 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern *SOLD OUT*

3/7 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar *SOLD OUT*

3/8 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi *SOLD OUT*

3/10 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East *SOLD OUT*

3/11 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic *SOLD OUT*

3/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse *SOLD OUT*

3/14 - Columbia, SC - St. Pat's Festival in Five Points *SOLD OUT*

3/17 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *SOLD OUT*

3/18 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair *SOLD OUT*

3/20 - Montreal, QC - The Ritz *SOLD OUT*

3/21 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe *SOLD OUT*

3/22 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room *SOLD OUT*

3/24 - Omaha, NE - Reverb *SOLD OUT*

3/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Center +

3/28 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena +

4/1 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall *SOLD OUT*

4/2 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall *SOLD OUT*

4/3 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast *SOLD OUT*

4/10 - New Orleans, LA - Hogs For The Cause

4/11 - Tortuga Music Festival

4/16 - Richmond, VA - The Camel *SOLD OUT*

4/17 - Washington, DC - DC9 *SOLD OUT*

4/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy *SOLD OUT*

4/23 - Wilkesboro, NC - Merlefest

5/9 - Baltimore, MD - Power Plant Live! (with Ole 60)

6/13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival *SOLD OUT*

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Buffalo Traffic Jam Share New Song 'I Don't Care'

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