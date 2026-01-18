Lost In Hollywood Release 'I Should Have Known Better' Video

(ASPR) Lost In Hollywood return with their brand new single and music video "I Should Have Known Better," pushing their emotionally charged sound to an even more vulnerable and intense place.
After a strong run of releases that steadily expanded their reach, Lost In Hollywood have proven their ability to balance raw heaviness with cinematic atmosphere. Singles like "The Fire," "Pretty Skin," and "Like a River (featuring Of Virtue)" showcased the band's talent for massive hooks and emotional depth, while "The Art of Being Torn Out (featuring Half Me)" underlined their connection to the modern heavy scene and their willingness to collaborate without losing identity.
Once again, Lost In Hollywood demonstrate their knack for writing songs that feel deeply personal while remaining universally relatable. "I Should Have Known Better" doesn't search for easy answers - instead, it captures that familiar moment of realization where regret, honesty, and growth collide. A powerful next step for a band that continues to sharpen its sound and emotional weight with every release.
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