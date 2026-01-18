Pure Reason Revolution Revealed As Third Headliner For The ProgStorm Festival

(Looters) ProgStorm Festival is honored to welcome world-class progressive rock band Pure Reason Revolution as the headliner for Sunday, August 23 at ProgStorm Festival 2026.

Formed in the United Kingdom in 2003, Pure Reason Revolution is built around the creative partnership of Jon Courtney and Chloe Alper. Blending progressive rock,alternative influences and electronic textures, the band is known for its layered vocal harmonies, dynamic songwriting and a sound that moves seamlessly between atmosphere and intensity.

The band has released a series of acclaimed albums on internationally recognized labels including Sony BMG, Superball Music and InsideOut Music, with Coming Up To Consciousness in 2024 marking the latest chapter in a catalog that also includes The Dark Third, Eupnea and Above Cirrus.

On stage, Pure Reason Revolution has shared the bill with artists such as Porcupine Tree, Mew, Oceansize and Steven Wilson's Blackfield, among many others, and continues to appear at major progressive festivals across Europe, including ProgPower Europe. Recent announcements alongside Leprous, Green Carnation and Gazpacho further underline their unique place within the modern progressive rock landscape.

Since announcing the return of the festival in November, ProgStorm has unveiled a dynamic roster of artists representing multiple branches of the progressive spectrum. The current 2026 lineup to date now includes: Cynic, Car Bomb, An Abstract Illusion, Wilderun, Exist, Vulkan, Greylotus, Dawn of Ouroboros, Fractal Sun, Sky Passage, Hillward, Heaven's Cry, Dessiderium, Aeternam, Chronochromie, and now Pure Reason Revolution.

Friday August 21

CYNIC

Vulkan

Greylotus

Aeterna

Fractal Sun

Hillward

Saturday August 22

CAR BOMB

An Abstract Illusion

Exist

Dessiderium

Chronochromie

**More bands to be announced

Sunday August 23

PURE REASON REVOLUTION

Wilderun

Dawn of Ouroboros

Heaven's Cry

Sky Passage

**More bands to be announced

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