Sounding Arrow Takes Fans To 'Zero Gravity' With New Video

(SRO) With the weight of the world becoming increasingly heavier, wouldn't everyone love to experience "zero gravity"? That's the idea behind the "Zero Gravity" by Sounding Arrow-the indie solo project of veteran recording artist and touring musician Scott Kinnebrew (Truth and Salvage Co). "Zero Gravity" marks the latest single/video from the singer, songwriter and guitarist's second album, Skyman, out April 10 on Blackbird Record Label/Indie AM Gold.

The video was directed by Doug Frerichs and filmed around various Southern California locations including the San Fernando Valley, 6th and Broadway in DTLA, Frogtown, Calabasas). It ends with scenes of Kinnebrew up in space floating above civilization below.

The Skyman album was co-produced with Kinnebrew by Gary Jules ("Mad World" from the Donnie Darko soundtrack) and mixed by Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses, The Avett Brothers' Emotionalism). It weaves a vivid sonic landscape rich with the textures of rock, folk, country, blues, British invasion, R&B, and pop. It's a brew that resists classification, as it lands somewhere between tradition and invention-what Kinnebrew thinks of as "sonic impressionism."

Skyman follows Sounding Arrow 2017 debut album Loving Is Breathing and was rolled out this past September with the warm and radiant title track as the first single.

Q&A With SOUNDING ARROW About "Zero Gravity" What inspired you to write the song?

Well I must confess that I've had this song in the quiver for a while now, for 10 years actually. It was towards the end of 2015 when NASA announced that they were holding auditions for a space team on an expedition to Mars. The headlines kind of floored me as I was used to science-fiction stories like this but not the real deal! Of course I started thinking about what type of person it would take to sign up to leave Earth forever, what it would mean to leave Earth forever, and quickly came up with a narrative for a song.

The song is about a townie, a regular old Joe, that was selected ("I got cast in a brand-new series") to be a spaceman on a reality TV show. He speaks of how he will deeply miss Earth, but he was chosen to be a spaceman and a spaceman he must be. I cheapened the auditions to be for a TV show instead of NASA.

I had recently just gotten off a 7-year tour with my band Truth & Salvage, and I was deep within the trenches of Band PTSD. I couldn't listen to any popular music without blowing my top. Instead, I listened to the local classical radio station, that and NPR, almost exclusively. (It was Kendrik Lamar who eventually broke this musical depression.) I don't know what classical song I "ripped" the chords from, but indeed the verse sounds very classical. And it's the origin of "Zero Gravity."

How did you visualize the video and what did you want it to convey?

I always wanted to make a video for the song, and in my grand imagination I imagined it having all the bells and whistles. Like having a real spaceship set, and special effects like floating in zero gravity. You know, space stuff.

I wanted the video to convey the earnestness and commitment this guy had to leaving Earth forever. I wanted the viewer to feel the take off, and the instant separation from home, and the peace and total isolation as a result. I also wanted it to be ridiculous.

My good friend and the director of the video, (and camera op, and editor) Doug Frerichs and I wracked our brains for how to get the feel of blast off, and it was he who came up with the idea of paying homage to the '84 cult classic "Repo Man," and to have our hero (me!) blast off in a glowing green sedan. And since "Repo Man" and the music from "Repo Man" is in the top 5 of biggest influences in my life, I instantly was totally down. Having worked in the film industry, and having dressed space sets before, I knew just the place to rent a convincing spacesuit in LA. Plane tickets were cheap. It made sense to fly out to LA, see some old friends (I moved away in 2020), and shoot the video.

It was pretty hysterical walking around Los Angeles in a spacesuit. Like people really thought I was a spaceman. You would think that every Angeleno would know that if they a saw a guy walking around in a space suit, it was for a film or some gimmick, but people were pretty shocked.

We were up in the hills of Calabasas and these teenagers walked up smelling like weed and one asked "Man! Are you like a real astronaut?" Me, thinking he must know I'm not, joked back "Yeah Kid." He responded "Dude, my mom works at Caltech! She is going to flip, what's your name?"

"Buzz."

"Cooooool! Where are you going?"

"This is my last day on Earth and I shall never return again."

"Man that is soooo coool, So nice to meet you."

I wanted to be like "kid... your mom is going to be disappointed."

Here are SOUNDING ARROW's preliminary tour dates:

1/28 - Nashville, TN - Underdog - with Gary Jules

1/29 - Chicago, IL - Red Room - with Gary Jules

1/30 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel - with Gary Jules

1/31 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theater - support for Lissie

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