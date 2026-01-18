Spencer Mackenzie Reimagines Rory Gallagher's 'Don't Know Where I'm Going'

(Noble) JUNO nominated and Maple Blues Award winner Spencer Mackenzie releases his fourth single "Don't Know Where I'm Going" from his upcoming studio album Empty Chairs.

Spencer cranks up the volume and intensity with a bold new release, delivering a deep, gritty guitar tone and an electrifying, fast-moving rhythm section in his rendition of Rory Gallagher's acoustic classic, "Don't Know Where I'm Going." Reimagined with raw energy and modern edge, the track highlights Mackenzie's signature blues-rock fire while honouring the spirit of the original. With this release, Mackenzie continues to build momentum toward the highly anticipated upcoming album.

Mackenzie's new album Empty Chairs will be released by Gypsy Soul Records on February 20th, 2026. The album is produced by 2X Juno nominated producer, mixer and engineer and Emmy Award winning recording mixer Ross Hayes Citrullo, the guitarist of The Commoners.

Spencer's passion for the genre deepens as he explores the works of blues legends while simultaneously being influenced by the bold energy of renowned present-day blues rockers in this highly anticipated new album. This fusion of styles along with Spencer's unique sound in his new upcoming album Empty Chairs embodies this gritty, introspective style with electrifying guitar, punchy riffs, soaring organ, dynamic vocals, and an explosive rhythm section.

With his fluid phrasing, resonant tone, and expressive performances, one could believe Spencer Mackenzie was born on Beale Street. That, however, would be wrong. The lauded JUNO-nominated blues-rock artist hails from Southern Ontario and has steadily earned accolades, and the attention of blues aficionados from around the world. Leaving nothing behind when he steps to the stage, Mackenzie offers show goers a powerhouse performance, commanding his guitar with sophistication and prowess beyond his years.

For nearly a decade, Maple Blues Award winner Spencer Mackenzie has been writing and recording true blues, highlighting the raw emotion and honesty the genre demands. There's a familiarity and ease with which he approaches the music, as though it flows through rather than from him. The energy of his work is infectious, permeating through the listener until they, too, feel the heartbeat of the blues.

Mackenzie's high-energy, captivating performance is one that grabs the audience from the moment the first note is played. With numerous Canadian, European, and US shows performed, some of his most notable performances include the Montreal International Jazz Festival, Festival d'ete de Quebec, Moulin Blues Ospel, Ribs & Blues Raalte and Kulturring Schoppingen Blues Festival alongside acts such as Walter Trout, Fantastic Negrito, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, just to name a few. With an electrifying presence and his new album on the horizon, this left-handed guitar slinger shows no signs of slowing down, delivering performances that leaves the audience buzzing long after the final note.

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