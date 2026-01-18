THUNDER's 'Live' Album Remastered and Makes Digital Debut

(ASPR) British rock legends THUNDER return with a definitive live statement as their iconic 1998 album LIVE is released in a newly remastered edition. Available now digitally, this release captures the band at a pivotal moment in their career and restores the full force of their electrifying stage power with contemporary sonic clarity.

The physical release is set for April 17 in the US. As part of the release, the band is also presenting the video for a fan-favorite "The Only One," offering a fresh visual companion.

Originally recorded in 1997, LIVE documented THUNDER during a period of renewal and momentum. The album stands as a raw, unfiltered snapshot of a band firing on all cylinders-fueled by towering riffs, blues-infused grooves, and the unmistakable voice of Danny Bowes, alongside the masterful songwriting and guitar work of Luke Morley. The remastered edition breathes new life into these performances, amplifying the immediacy and intensity that made the original release such a fan favorite.

Formed in the late 1980s, THUNDER have long been one of the most enduring and respected names in British hard rock. Their ability to blend classic rock traditions with arena-sized hooks and soulful authenticity has earned them a fiercely loyal global following. LIVE perfectly encapsulates this identity - powerful yet heartfelt, polished yet spontaneous.

The recordings also mark the arrival of Chris Childs, who joined the band shortly before these shows and has remained a cornerstone of the lineup ever since. The performances crackle with energy and interaction, featuring extended solos, unrehearsed moments, and a palpable connection with the audience. This is not a staged live album - it's the sound of a band living in the moment.

Remastered in 2025 with great care and respect for the original recordings, this edition faithfully preserves the grit and drive of the performances while delivering enhanced depth and clarity. Released by earMUSIC, it serves both as a tribute to an essential chapter in THUNDER's history and as an invitation for new listeners to experience the band's legendary live power.

Spanning 22 tracks, LIVE delivers an abundance of classic material including "Love Walked In," "Dirty Love," and many more fan favorites. Bonus content includes additional acoustic and studio recordings, offering further insight into the band's versatility and musicianship. Stream the album here

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