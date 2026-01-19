Jann Klose Announces New 2026 Tour Dates

(Glass Onyon) Just back from performing in his former hometown of Hamburg, Germany, Jann Klose is heading to Los Angeles, CA for several performances. On 1/23 He will be on the Martin Guitar Stage at the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center as well as a show at Trip Santa Monica on 1/24 and a house show in LA on 1/25.

Jann is finishing work on his eighth studio album due for release in June of 2026. He is once again partnering up with "Surrender" producer Marcus Dembinski. Several guest artists are to appear on the album including Everett Bradley (Bon Jovi, Seal), Marcella Detroit (Shakespears Sister, Eric Clapton), Rachel Flowers (Dweezil Zappa), Alphonso Horne (Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and more to be announced.

Both Marcella Detroit and Rachel Flowers will be joining Jann for his set on January 23rd at 2 PM on the Martin Guitar Stage at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

Jann Klose's latest single "When I'm With You" exploded on YouTube with the official music video passing 150,000 views. Directed by Texan-born filmmaker Sam Casey, the video is shot in true stop motion on location in New York City.

Watch the Music Video for "When I'm With You" here

Tour Dates:

1/23: Martin Guitar Stage at the NAMM Show, Anaheim, CA

1/24: The Trip Bar, Santa Monica, CA w/ Marky Lennon & Friends

1/25: Private Event, Los Angeles, CA

3/15: House Concert, Fort Myers, FL

4/17: One Marylebone, London, UK

5/10: Port Washington Public Library, Port Washington, NY

5/25: House Concert, Youngstown, OH

5/29: Private Event, New York, NY

5/30: The Bitter End, New York, NY

5/31: The Bitter End, New York, NY

6/06: The Sellersville Theater, Sellersville, PA w/ Craig Thatcher

9/26: Brick Hill House Concerts, Orleans, MA

9/27: House Concert, Shrewsbury, MA

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