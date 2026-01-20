Biohazard Hitting The Road With Sepultura, Exodus, and Tribal Gaze This Spring

(Freeman Promotions) Biohazard have announced a major spring 2026 North American tour, joining Sepultura, Exodus, and Tribal Gaze for a stacked run of dates celebrating heavy music across the continent. The tour kicks off April 29th in Montclair, New Jersey, and runs through May 29th in Los Angeles, with a complete list of dates below.
Presales begin Wednesday at 10:00 am local time. The general on sale begins Friday at 10:00 am local time. The tour arrives as Biohazard continue their triumphant return with the release of their long awaited new album 'Divided We Fall,' out now via BLKIIBLK Records, their first studio release in over a decade.
Reuniting the band's original lineup, 'Divided We Fall' delivers a blistering statement of unity amid chaos, capturing Biohazard at their most raw, relentless, and unifying. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Deftones), the album blends the band's unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal, and streetwise groove with a sharpened edge for a fractured modern world.
Recording sessions took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.Vocalist/Guitarist Billy Graziadei comments: "Man, hitting the road with Sepultura and Exodus alongside my brothers in BIOHAZARD is gonna be pure chaos and adrenaline. Thrashin' stages, crushin' crowds, and livin' the metal dream we've all bled for. Can't wait to play the new songs from 'Divided We Fall' and unleash this beast."
BIOHAZARD Live:
w/ Sepultura, Exodus & Tribal Glaze
04/29: Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
05/01: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/02: London, ON @ London Music Hall
05/04: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/05: Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
05/06: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/07: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/08: New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
05/11: Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
05/12: Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
05/13: Reading, PA @ Reverb
05/15: Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
05/17: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/19: Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
05/21: Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
05/22: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/23: Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
05/25: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/26: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/28: Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
05/29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
