Bon Jovi's Phil X Joins The Bones For 'My Kind Of Crazy'

(SRO) Las Vegas-based rock & roll band The Bones, fronted by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Patrick Vitagliano, have released their latest single "My Kind of Crazy (Feat. Phil X)." With lyrics like "She's the right kind of crazy, 2 parts velvet, 1 barbed wire/Ride or die kind of crazy, and she'll be your alibi," it's a powerful track about romantic obsession that spotlights Vitagliano's impassioned vocals and the stratospheric lead guitar work of guest guitarist Phil X of Bon Jovi.

"This one is 100% about my wife Christina," says Vitagliano, who wrote the music and lyrics and co-produced the track with Vinnie Castaldo at The Tone Factory "Most of the fiction I write is at least somewhat rooted or inspired by some degree of truth, and she's loosely been the muse that many of my fictional tales are based on. But this one's ALL her. I f***ing love that woman, AND her crazy."

The Bones are primarily known for their hard rock/punk blend, while "My Kind of Crazy" has more of a big rock ballad feel. Vitagliano explains, "I always let the song dictate its own direction. If you listen, the song will always tell you where it wants to go, and this one was really leaning in sort of a Bon-Jovi-esque direction. Phil is a friend, so I asked him to guest on it, as that style is directly in his wheelhouse."

THE BONES-singer/guitarist Patrick Vitagliano (Nuclear Theory/Nuclear Assault spinoff with John Connelly), guitarist Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint/Odin), bassist Sean Koos (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), and drummer Daniel Margasa (Pat Travers/Rock Godz Hall of Fame)-have four full-length original albums under their belt including Circle in 2024. A new album may emerge in 2026 "I think all writers struggle with varying degrees of self-doubt, me especially," explains Vitagliano. "Every time I pour myself into an album, I always come out of it thinking...well, I'll never be able to do that again. So crippled with that very real mental hinderance, I always wait until I have three viable singles under my belt, before trying to tackle an album. That in my mind, is the 30% mark, where 10 songs don't seem quite as daunting."

What might the album sound like? "The cohesion and 'Bones' sound come from us, the players. So regardless of whether we're doing a pop song, a punk song, a rock song, or a f***ing sea shanty...it's still gonna sound like The Bones."

