Fleetwood Mac's Blockbuster Self-Titled Album Set For Special Reissues

(Scoop) Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), the renowned leader in high-fidelity audio reissues, is proud to release Fleetwood Mac's self-titled 1975 masterpiece in definitive audiophile sound as an UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP box set and a Hybrid SACD. The album, which found newcomers Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks permanently changing the profile of the British ensemble, is coming on January 23.

Sourced from the original analog master tapes (1/4" / 30 IPS Dolby A analog master to DSD 256 to analog console to lathe), pressed at Fidelity Record Pressing in California, and limited to 7,500 numbered copies, this vinyl edition captures what went down in the studio with arresting presence, tube-like warmth, and sumptuous tonality. Benefitting from an ultra-low noise floor and dead-quiet surfaces, the industry-leading presentation features premium foil-stamped jackets and faithful-to-the-original graphics. Also sourced from the original analog master tapes, the numbered-edition Hybrid SACD is housed in mini-LP-style gatefold packaging.

The innate chemistry among the five musicians-Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Buckingham, and Nicks-can be heard here in stunning clarity. The record towers as a testament to hook-laden power pop and mystical folk, featuring Nicks' beautiful gem "Landslide" and the era-defining "Rhiannon." Christine McVie's songwriting reaches new heights on hits like "Over My Head" and "Say You Love Me," while the band's bond is cemented on the collaborative "World Turning."

From the ocean-swept breeziness of "Monday Morning" to the stacked structure of the closing "I'm So Afraid," the 1975 blockbuster, which has been ranked 182nd Greatest Album of All Time by Rolling Stone, contains not a single dull moment.

Preorder the vinyl here and the numbered-edition Hybrid SACD here.

Fleetwood Mac Track List (2LP Box Set)

Side One:

Monday Morning

Warm Ways

Blue Letter

Side Two:

Rhiannon

Over My Head

Crystal

Side Three:

Say You Love Me

Landslide

World Turning

Side Four:

Sugar Daddy

I'm So Afraid

